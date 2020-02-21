Pop Smoke’s Family Reportedly Questioning Witnesses As They Come To Terms With Rapper’s Death

Fans were shocked when up-and-coming rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed in California this past week. Now, a new report reveals that, like the rest of us, his family is “at a loss.”

From TMZ:

“Family sources tell TMZ … Pop Smoke’s loved ones, who live in NYC, beelined it to the airport to fly to LAX and headed to the hospital after getting word he’d been shot. We’re told the family is at a loss trying to understand what happened — nothing makes sense to them.”

According to the site, the family can’t think of anyone Pop might’ve had issues with on the West Coast…

“Our family sources say they had no clue that Pop Smoke had any enemies in L.A. They also don’t believe someone would have followed him from New York to L.A. Since he spent so much time on the East Coast, if someone there wanted to harm him, they would have done it there,” the site goes on to say. Apparently, the family has questioned everyone they can think of, from friends to witnesses who were reportedly at the Hollywood Hills house prior to the shooting.

For those who weren’t in touch with his music, Pop Smoke was best known for his song “Welcome To The Party.” He’d recently released his project Meet The Woo 2 and was prepping to go on tour. Initially, TMZ reported the shooting might’ve been part of a home invasion. The site later stated the shooting was more likely a targeted hit, as surveillance tape doesn’t show the alleged shooter carrying anything out of the house. Our prayers are with Pop Smoke’s family and loved ones at this time; may he rest in peace.