Pop Smoke’s Murder Was Allegedly A Planned Hit, Not A Botched Home Invasion

The Hip-Hop world is still processing and trying to make sense of the tragic death of Pop Smoke on Wednesday (Feb.20). Initially, it was being reported that Brooklyn rapper was the victim of a “home invasion” in the Hollywood Hills, now TMZ is exclusively reporting that surveillance footage tells a different story.

Pop Smoke Murder Appeared to be Target Hit, Not Robbery https://t.co/FmRbADULu3 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 20, 2020

The celebrity gossip site is reporting that people who have seen the footage are claiming that Pop Smoke was the victim of a planned hit, not a robbery that went wrong. In the footage, you do see 4 men walk up to the Hollywood Hills home about 4:30 AM and sneak around back.

After a few minutes pass, 3 out of the 4 men walk back to the front of the house. The 4th apparently walked through the backdoor that was not monitored by a surveillance video. As previously reported, there were gunshots, and all of them were directed at the “Welcome To The Party” rapper. The gunman can be seen exiting the house through the front door but empty-handed, which is quite suspicious.

Per TMZ:

At first, it seemed like it might have been a robbery because the rapper posted a photo earlier in the day of a bunch of gifts … one of which had his home address emblazoned on it. He also posted another pic hours before the shooting of himself and a friend in a car .. the friend is holding an enormous amount of cash.