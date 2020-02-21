Yum? McDonald’s To Release Quarter Pounder-Scented Candle

What’s up with the new oddly-scented smell good craze?

First Gwyneth Paltrow is selling vagina-scented candles, then Erykah Badu announces she’ll be selling vagina-scented incense, and now McDonald’s is joining the fun — although (thank goodness?) their candles won’t smell like lady parts. “Ever been so hungry for McDonald’s you could smell it?” CNN writes, adding “The fast food chain is making a six-pack of scented candles that will smell like your favorite Quarter Pounder ingredients — a bun, ketchup, pickles, cheese, onion and beef, it announced.”

Apparently, McDonald’s is celebrating the Quarter Pounder’s 50th year in the business. “McDonald’s also released a line of merchandise that includes mittens, calendars, lockets, T-shirts, stickers and pins, all for its biggest Quarter Pounder fanatics,” CNN goes on to say.

If for some strange reason, you’re at all excited about this launch you can cop your Quarter Pounder candle and much, much more here. Enjoy!