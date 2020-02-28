Armed Robber Steals Three Pairs Of Travis Scott’s Nike SB Dunk Lows From N.C. Sneaker Boutique

It looks like Travis Scott’s Nike SB Dunk Lows are in higher demand than even knew, as new reports claim an armed thief stole three pairs from a North Carolina sneaker boutique.

“The robbery took place on Tuesday and an employee at the store, Sole82, was held at gunpoint before the suspect fled with the unreleased sneakers,” HighSnobiety states. “According to the release issued by APD on Twitter, one of the shop’s employees was closing the store when he was stopped at gunpoint by a male wearing black clothing and a mask. Officers attempted to locate the suspect by setting up a perimeter and utilizing a K9, but were unsuccessful.”

The actual tweet read “APD requesting info on an armed robbery that occurred at Sole82 shoe boutique on Merrimon Ave. Suspect wearing dark clothing & mask pointed gun at employee. Suspect stole 3 pairs of Nike SB Low Dunk Travis Scott sneakers valued at $1,175/pair.”

APD requesting info on an armed robbery that occurred at Sole82 shoe boutique on Merrimon Ave. Suspect wearing dark clothing & mask pointed gun at employee. Suspect stole 3 pairs of Nike SB Low Dunk Travis Scott sneakers valued at $1,175/pair. Info? 828-252-1110 or 828-255-5050. pic.twitter.com/4HvRVkjW5F — Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) February 26, 2020

The suspect is still at large and while the retail pricing of the highly anticipated sneaker is $150.00, Sole82 has placed the value at over $1,000/pair. Travis Scott’s Nike SB Dunk Lows officially drop February 29. We’ll continue to keep you posted as new information surfaces.