Dave Chappelle, Martin Lawrence, David Letterman & More To Headline “Netflix Is A Joke” Comedy Festival

Netflix is already killing the original content game, and now the media giant is getting into more events.

The platform is partnering with Live Nation for a week, to bring over 100 live shows to iconic Los Angeles venues like the Hollywood Bowl, Greek Theatre, Hollywood Palladium, and The Largo. But now just any shows– comedy shows. The inaugural Netflix is a Joke Fest is set to take place from April 27-May 3 and the lineup is full of some heavy hitters that are new to the comedy world and some legends.

More legendary comedians, shows, and venues than we could ever fit on a poster. Netflix Is A Joke Fest hits LA!! Tickets available Friday. https://t.co/tno4zRvBHB pic.twitter.com/7C18c1jJyV — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) March 2, 2020

Announcing the festival on Monday (March 2) via Twitter, the headliners include Ali Wong, Amy Schumer, Bill Burr, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, Jamie Foxx, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin, Kevin Hart, Martin Lawrence, Sebastian Maniscalco, and many, many, more.

The festival will also highlight diverse voices in comedy with STAND OUT, a segment devoted to LGBTQ+ which even includes a show by Wanda Sykes.

100+ live shows. LA’s most iconic venues. One packed week. Netflix Is A Joke Fest is no joke. pic.twitter.com/sIt0jZjx09 — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) March 2, 2020

It’s our honor to transform LA for one week into the funniest place on earth,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer. “This festival is a unique celebration of the art of comedy, and the role it plays in reflecting our lives and defining culture. It’s a chance for comedy lovers to come together and see their favorite artists as well as discover new ones, and for us to be able to share the electricity and excitement of the festival in Los Angeles with Netflix members around the world.”

With over 20 venues participating, tickets go on sale in select pre-sales on Tuesday and the general public on Friday. You can cop yours here. And if you can’t attend, remember that some of the shows will be recorded and available on Netflix at a later date.