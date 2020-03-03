Princeton Students Are Pissed That Marshawn Lynch Is Their Class Speaker– So They’re Doing Something About It

Marshawn Lynch is one of the most unapologetic football players to ever touch the field and always drops knowledge when he actually opens up to the media.

But it turns out that Princeton students don’t feel the same about Lynch and are protesting the Seattle Seahawk from being a senior “Class Day” speaker. The seniors feel so strongly that they aired out their grievances in an open letter.

“As seniors, we had been looking forward to the speaker announcement for months,” the letter explains. “Many of us were disappointed when we saw that this year’s speaker was to be Marshawn Lynch, mainly because we did not feel included in the process by which this speaker was nominated and finally selected.”

A handful of the students came together to put the op-ed in the University’s newspaper and cited that Lynch’s history with the media and less than stellar record of fines is questionable.

“Among articles that praised his NFL career and philanthropic contributions, we came across articles discussing Lynch’s reticence with the media and his terse responses at press conferences,” the students wrote.

The undergrads went on to explain that they didn’t feel like Lynch embodied “the various experiences we have shared as a community during our Princeton tenure” nor do they think he is service-focused.

However, Lynch has been a huge hero in his hometown of Oakland, California with his Fam First Foundation which he uses to uplift the youth. The running back also makes a point of giving his teammates financial advice, most recently during the Seahawks matchup against the 49ers in week 17.

Marshawn Lynch postgame, season- ending comments are to young players "Take care of y'all chicken" #Seahawks

“Start takin’ care of y’all mentals and y’all bodies and y’all’s chicken,” Lynch said after the loss. “So when y’all ready to, you know, walk away, you be able to do what you want to do.”

Marshawn Lynch is a five-time Pro Bowl running back and a Super Bowl champion.