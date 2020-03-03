Fan Who Spotted Kid Cudi In Psychology Textbook Thanks Rapper For Giving People Hope, Cudi Responds

Kid Cudi has been really open about his struggle with depression over the years, so much so, he made it in to a psychology textbook. Cudi was referenced in the ninth edition of Fundamentals of Abnormal Psychology, written by Ronald J. Comer and Jonathan S. Comer. The fan who spotted him, shouted him out on social media and praised him for giving people who suffer from mental health issues hope.

“I was reading my psychology textbook and i see your picture @KidCudi you have impacted and brought great awareness to Depressive and Bipolar Disorders and how treatment actually works. You have gave many people hope and made many feel like they’re not alone… grateful for u man,” @sussyrivera2 tweeted, before posting a photo of the aforementioned textbook.

Cudi caught wind of the fan’s shoutout and thanked her. “Wow this is awesome!! Grateful for u too! Thanx for ridin w me all these years!,” the rapper tweeted.

Back in 2016, Cudi talked about using drugs to cope with depression and what it was like to get past those dark times in his life. He told Billboard at the time:

“I thought about how much of a struggle it has been the past eight years, to be in the news and pretend to be happy when, really, I was living a nightmare. But I can go anywhere, whenever I want. My daughter is in one of the best private schools in the nation. I have everything I ever dreamed of in terms of stability. But I hadn’t been living that reality, because depression was f—ing me up. So this year I chose to be happy. I just woke up.”

We’re definitely thankful to have an example in Cudi. Stay tuned!

this is it homie page 175 pic.twitter.com/zoByJFP3Ev — ms. rager (@sussyrivera2) March 3, 2020