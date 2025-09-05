Jalen Green Strips Down For The Latest Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign

Phoenix Suns baller Jalen Green is comfortable on the court and in his age-gap relationship with influencer Draya Michele, but it took him some time to get comfortable stripping down to his undies for a photo shoot. But in his case, the photo shoot is for his new role as a Calvin Klein model.

The 23-year-old was just announced as the face of the fall line, which comes with showing your Calvin Klein draws. Back in the day, the iconic brand was best known for its designer jeans when a teenage Brooke Shields famously led the “Nothing comes between me and my Calvins” campaign.

Green won’t be spouting any taglines, but says that getting comfy in the almost buff took a minute.

Source: Calvin Klein / Calvin Klein

“During the fitting, when I was trying underwear on, there was mad people there, just looking at me in my underwear,” Green told GQ. “It was a little nerve-racking. But as we went through the day today, I got used to it.”

Love Style & Fashion? Get more! Join the Cassius Life Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Green also had to get used to a new team when he was traded from the Houston Rockets, who drafted him #2 in 2021. He’s now a Phoenix Sun, joining Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks in the retooled squad.

He told GQ before he knew he was on the move that he was looking forward to improving on the progress he’s shown in his first four seasons in the league.

“You know, everything’s a learning process,” he said. “You got to take everything day by day, brick by brick. And most of all, just things I need to work on, things I need to focus on, learn to improve the next year, the mentality I need to have, the work I need to put in.”

Green modeled the latest CK underwear, which includes the Intense Power Boxer Brief, the Microfiber Stretch Hip Brief, and the Icon Cotton Stretch Boxer Briefs. He also modeled a denim and outerwear look.

Green has been viewed as one of the young players in the NBA with an advanced fashion sense ever since he wore a striped wide-legged pantsuit to the draft. He says working with Calvin Klein was a ‘dream’ and that he appreciated being viewed among the league’s trendsetters.

“I can be a killer on the court, and then kill it in the fashion world too,” he said. “Calvin Klein? This is a good milestone in my fashion career.”