Curve Queen: Draya’s Intimate IG Story Reminded Us Just How Savage x Sexy She Really Is

There’s really no denying Draya Michele‘s sex appeal — she knows it, we know it, and so we might as well embrace it, right?

The mom, entrepreneur, and former reality star hit social media with a titillating video that has since gone viral. In the clips, she’s rocking Savage x Fenty intimates and showing off her wonderful (ass)ets. As to be expected, Draya incited all kinds of thirst on the internet… and we’re here to incite more.

It’s also worth noting that Draya inquired about OnlyFans, the porn app…

What is this only fans thing you guys are talking about ? — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) November 18, 2019

I just looked it up. It’s porn huh ? — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) November 18, 2019

Ahaha. It is porn. Lol. Almost got me guys. 🤭 — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) November 18, 2019

See the quick Savage x Fenty review that’s got everyone talking and check out some of her sexiest pictures, as of late, below.