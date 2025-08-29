Cassius Approves: Pharrell Introduces A New adidas Model, Kith Remixes The Birkenstock Boston & More

Source: adidas / adidas

Welcome to Cassius Approves, where the team drops off some of the hottest items around in fashion, sneakers, tech, and more. Whether an impulsive purchase, a quick Amazon Prime order, or a statement piece, we’re cutting through the noise with our recommendations. Check out our latest selections below.

Pharrell x adidas Adistar Jellyfish

Pharrell’s not letting his gig as menswear director at Louis Vuitton stop him from his other creative endeavors, like his decades-long partnership with adidas. Entering a new era with the three stripes, he’s now introducing the VIRGINIA Adistar Jellyfish. The silhouette takes the retro running sensibilities of the adistar with a beefed-up silhouette thanks to Pharrell’s design expertise. Direct inspirations from the fish include the thick midsole with ripples meant to emulate the floating gills of a jellyfish, a logo shaped like the creature, and even some glow-in-the-dark hits. Orange will be the inaugural colorway, and it’s set to drop on August 23 for $300.

Action Bronson X G-Shock

Action Bronson is taking a break from his colorblocked sneaker collabs to try his hand at watch designing. The Queens-born rapper linked up with G- Shock for the BAKLAVA x G-SHOCK “Desert King” GA-2100. True to its name, it’s wrapped in a carbon guard brown ocher case with a face designed to look like a gridded globe. The earthy colorway is complemented by red detailing on the face, orange hands, and white Baklava and Casio co-branding. G Shock, per usual, has it spec’d out with a 1/100-second stopwatch, countdown timer, five daily alarms, and a Super Illuminator double-LED light in a 200m water-resistant package. On the flip side is an engraved world map, rounded out by the words “BAKLAVA WORLDWIDE.” You can pick up the wrist piece on August 27, on G-SHOCK and BAKLAVA’s webstores for $200.

Kith X Birkenstock

Kith’s bread and butter is taking oft-forgotten (or super hyped) designs and putting its own undeniable stamp on them. The latest is actually a revisit as Ronnie Fieg is refining the Birkenstock braided Boston. The iconic mule has an added sense of class with braided suede circling the entire forefoot. The classic taupe colorway is available, as well as a deep brown suede pair with kith scripted branding sitting next to the Birk branded buckle. The standout, which is definitely an acquired taste, is an all white pair that comes with a meticulously designed rainbow threaded into the braid. As with most Kith products, a premium price tag is attached, so expect to pay $295 for any of the three colorways, which were released on August 22.

Seiko x Pepsi

Watches named drinks aren’t exactly a novelty, but Japanese-born brand Seiko took it a step further by actually linking up with Pepsi for a proper collaboration. Pepsi takes a stab at two diver-style Seiko sports models, with the first being Caliber 4R36 SBSA319, which takes direct inspiration from the brand’s 1990s logo with a two-tone blue and red dial. The second model, the Caliber 4R34 SBSC023, is the brainchild of the PepsiCo Design & Innovation team, featuring a clean, blacked-out look in a 42mm case. Available September 5, there will only be 7000 of each design available, and they will even come in a box that resembles a can of Pepsi.