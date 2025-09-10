Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Lends His Aura To YSL Beauty’s Latest Campaign

Subscribe
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Lends His Aura To YSL Beauty

Published on September 10, 2025

SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER U.S. VOICE OF MYSLF ABSOLU
Source: YSL / YSL

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having the summer of his dreams.

It started with his Oklahoma City Thunder team winning the NBA championship and him getting named the Finals MVP. Then, last week, he announced that his first-ever signature sneaker, the Converse SHAI 001, would be released.

And now he’s jumping even further into his fashion bag as the newest face of YSL Beauty. Gilgeous-Alexander is known for his fashion sense, which he’s constantly flexing in his tunnel fits, and even made sure his Converse sneakers are streetwear-ready, so working with the iconic fashion house has been exciting for the young star.

“What excites me most is working with a brand that is known for being the pinnacle of luxury, edge and confidence. I’ve admired YSL Beauty in its capacity as a legendary, boundary-breaking brand since I was young, shopping with my mom. To now be part of that legacy feels not only like an honor and a privilege, but true to who I am,” Gilgeous-Alexander said in the press release. 

His technical title is the U.S. Voice of YSL Beauty’s MYSLF ABSOLU, a cologne that until now has been promoted mainly by actor Austin Butler, but Gilgeous-Alexander knows a thing or two about the importance of a good scent, too.

“You can’t look the part, feel the part, and not smell the part, you know what I mean?” he told GQ. “When I look good, feel good, and smell good, I just perform better naturally because I’m confident. I’m leaving the house with my chest high, a different swag in my walk.”

The simple campaign imagery features Gilgeous-Alexander with his signature braids, looking off to the side, wearing a black tank top, a diamond chain, and his right hand gripping a metallic bottle of cologne.

YSL describes the scent as having a woodsy base note made of Indonesian patchouli, a new, signature orange blossom as a middle note, and is then finished off with the freshness of bergamot.

 

