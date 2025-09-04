Subscribe
SHAI 001: Converse Releases Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Buttery First Sneaker

Published on September 4, 2025

Converse SHAI 001 For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Source: Nike / Nike

After what seems like years of teasing, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s long-awaited first signature sneaker with Converse has arrived.

The NBA champion and Creative Director of Converse Basketball formally introduces the SHAI 001, with a focus much like his own on the court, in redefining greatness through his own authenticity.

“Every detail was shaped by Shai’s vision and refined through tireless iteration, resulting in a shoe that’s as precise as his game and as fearless as his style,” the press release reads. “At its core, the SHAI 001 is built to move the way Shai does—fluid, consistent, precise, and always shifting.”

The SHAI 001 meshes Converse’s design ethos with Nike’s cutting-edge technology, so you know the trusty Zoom Air unit lays a strong foundation. It sits beneath an inner bootie and a ghillie lacing system for top-notch security.

Converse SHAI 001 For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Source: Nike / Nike

Atop is a zipped covering that adds even more stability to support Gilgeous-Alexander’s quick game, and earns some added style points, which is essential for SGA, thanks to his tunnel fits.

Throughout the silhouette, performance was just as much a focal point as Gilgeous-Alexander’s style, evident in the most minute details, such as the curved tongue, which holds his reflection-like logo, representing his own duality.

“The SHAI 001 is a creative statement, a technical achievement, and a new chapter for Converse Basketball. It’s built for the athlete who plays with purpose, for the kid who wants to feel seen, and for anyone who believes that performance and self-expression should never be at odds,” the press release reads.

The first colorway is called ‘Butter’ and features a muted tan tone, veering away from an athlete’s typical choice of something that would seamlessly match his Oklahoma City Thunder uniform.

The SHAI 001 ‘Butter’ will see a limited global release today, September 4, 2025, exclusively at Converse.com, the Nike SNKRS App, and select retail partners.

Get a better look at Gilgeous-Alexander’s lifestyle-ready basketball shoe below.

1. Converse SHAI 001 For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Converse SHAI 001 For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Source:NIke

2. Converse SHAI 001 For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Converse SHAI 001 For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Source:NIke

3. Converse SHAI 001 For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Converse SHAI 001 For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Source:NIke

4. Converse SHAI 001 For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Converse SHAI 001 For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Source:NIke

5. Converse SHAI 001 For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Converse SHAI 001 For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Source:NIke

6. Converse SHAI 001 For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Converse SHAI 001 For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Source:NIke

7. Converse SHAI 001 For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Converse SHAI 001 For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Source:NIke

8. Converse SHAI 001 For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Converse SHAI 001 For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Source:NIke

9. Converse SHAI 001 For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Converse SHAI 001 For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Source:NIke

