The Fumble: Tyreek Hill’s Legal Problems Affecting His Legacy, NFC’s Battle For The Next Big Name QB

We’re barely into the second week of the 2025 NFL season, and Tyreek Hill has already found himself in some legal issues.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver is currently being accused of domestic abuse by his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, who stated it in their divorce documents.

Vaccaro claims there were at least eight accounts of abuse, including times he bruised her by pushing her to the floor, and once, while at a Florida hotel, he allegedly, “violently attacked her, throwing her to the floor, twisting her intimate body parts, ripping her hair out, and grabbing anything on her person he could get a hold of.”

The Fumble Cohost Rodney Rikai says that, regardless of the facts, he’s always in some mess.

“Tyreek has come out and denied all of this,” Rikai said. “But it’s just unfortunate that these things continue to be attached to his name because at a point, true or false, it just looks like you are the epicenter of chaos.”

Samaria Terry is focused on how this will affect the legacy of the eight-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion.

I think that his career is going to be defined by all of these actions off the field. Especially now, in the very end of his career, we’re mainly talking about all of these things. They’re not really producing down in Miami right now. I don’t really know what his stat line was on Sunday against the Colts of all teams. Always when we’re talking about Tyreek, we’re not talking about some major play or crazy catch. We’re talking about the crazy things that he’s doing off the field,” Terry says.

She goes on to mention another incident where he allegedly broke an IG model’s leg during a pickup game, whether his fault or not, which just put him in another unfortunate situation.

