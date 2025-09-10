Tyreek Hill’s Lawyer Responds To Domestic Violence Allegations From Estranged Wife, X Fed Up

Tyreek Hill’s latest legal issues come after his wife, Lakeeta Vaccaro, accused him of domestic abuse.

TMZ reported earlier this week that Vaccaro made allegations in renewed court filings in her divorce case against him. She says he was abusive as early as January 2024, which was two months after they wed.

While at their home in Southwest Ranches, Florida, he allegedly got heated during a conversation about a postnuptial agreement, which ended with him pushing her to the floor and ripping her necklace off, leaving her bruised.

The filing adds that two weeks later, while in an Orlando, Florida, hotel, an argument got physical again, alleging he “violently attacked her, throwing her to the floor, twisting her intimate body parts, ripping her hair out, and grabbing anything on her person he could get a hold of.”

Another February 2024 incident accuses him of shoving weed in her face before forcefully ordering her to get a suitcase and kicking her out.

On Vaccaro’s account, there were eight domestic disputes where Hill exhibited “extreme” behavior. Still, his lawyer, Julius Collins, has now come forward denying her claims, saying she’s only out for money.

“Make no mistake about it, we believe that these allegations are nothing more than an attempt by Ms. Vacarro, her mother and/or her counsel to shake Mr. Hill down,” the statement given to USA Today reads. “The shakedown is apparent. Ms. Vacarro wants an unreasonable amount of money that we believe she knows that she is not entitled to, and her counsel is excessively billing her, hoping that Mr. Hill will be ordered by the court to pay her legal fees.”

His lawyer also shoots down the rumor that Hill was ordered to pay her a one-time $500,000 sum, a monthly sum of about $30,000, and $100,000 for a vehicle.

He argues that he wasn’t ordered to do anything, and voluntarily gave her money “to do as she wished and needed” before the court’s intervention because the two share a child.

A Zoom hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15, with Vaccaro’s lawyer, Evan Marks, telling USA Today that the “Evidence will be presented to a jury who will then decide whether Ms. Vaccaro is entitled to be compensated for the damages that she sustained due to the conduct of Mr. Hill as alleged.”

Legal problems have followed Hill for much of his career, starting at Oklahoma State in 2014 when he pled guilty to domestic violence, a child abuse investigation in 2019 because of his son’s broken arm, allegedly assaulting a man at a Florida marina in 2023, getting handcuffed after a traffic stop on his way to a Miami home game and influencer Sophie Hall who says Hill broke her leg during a friendly football drill.

See the reaction to Hill’s latest legal woe below.

