Victor Wembanyama Behind New Animated Series ‘Alien Dunk’

The San Antonio Spurs player is a character in a new show for French television.

Published on September 19, 2025

San Antonio Spurs v Washington Wizards
Source: G Fiume / Getty

Victor Wembenyama is expecting to return to his place as one of the most dominant young players in the league. He’s coming off a blood clot injury that derailed his 2024-2025 season, but he has been cleared to return this year.

In the meantime, the 21-year-old San Antonio Spurs star is expanding his footprint off the court. In partnership with PGS Entertainment and French TV network TF1, he’s behind a new animated show, Alien Dunk. In the show, Wembenyama plays a teenage basketball player named Victor who finds out he’s an alien from a planet where basketball is forbidden. But as he navigates adolescence, Victor, his sister Eve, and other aliens get together to compete for the Starball League to ensure peace in the alternate universe.

Wembenyama participated in a motion capture shoot, allowing animators to use his movements as a basis for the character.

“Seeing myself animated is an incredible experience, and it brings together two things I love: basketball and space,” he said. “The most exciting part is creating a universe for kids to enjoy, filled with fun, imagination, and inspiration for young fans all over the world.”

Wembenyama, who has come to games for Halloween in costume as Kaonashi from Spirited Away and as Slenderman, has been nicknamed Alien, so it was a natural for the show to be inspired by that. The idea is that Alien Dunk will be extended into video games and other products in the future.

“Victor is an ‘alien’ not only for his exceptional athletic abilities but also for the positive values he embodies off the court,” said Guilliame Soutter, one of the two brothers who run PGS. “These qualities make him a natural animated hero and the perfect centerpiece for Alien Dunk. His involvement gives the series a unique authenticity, and we are genuinely excited to bring this new universe to life.”

The NBA preseason returns on Oct. 6 when the Spurs face the Guangzhou Long-Lions in a preseason matchup.

animated series basketball Victor Wembanyama

