Victor Wembanyama Drops 38 Points In Win Over Phoenix Suns, Social Media Believes The Hype

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

The Victor Wembanyama era is officially upon us.

Touted as the best prospect since LeBron James 21 years ago, Wemby is living up to the hype.

His San Antonio Spurs took on the stacked Phoenix Suns, and the tone was set early as the Spurs jumped out to a 9-0 lead, and Wemby blocked Devin Booker 15 seconds into the first quarter.

Amidst going off for 38 points, Wemby led the Spurs to their second victory of the week over the Suns. The win wasn’t surprising because the Spurs led by double digits much of the game until the Suns eeked a comeback in the fourth quarter, tying things up at 116-116.

However, that didn’t slow down the Frenchman as the Spurs responded by going on a 12-0 run, with 10 of those points scored by Wemby with a mix of easy layups, dunks, pull-up jumpers and three-pointers.

The Spurs improved to 3-2 on the season –having only lost to the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers– and Wemby’s stats upped to 20.6 points on 50.2% shooting while also marking at least two blocks a game.

Needless to say, it was impressive. Even more so when factoring in that he did it all in against his idol Kevin Durant, who, like him, took the league by storm because of his overbearing height and ability to shoot the ball.

After the game, Durant spoke on the comparisons and how Wemby’s talents are unique and scarily good.

“I know that we both skinny, and I’m sure he said he watched me growing up. But he’s his own player. I’m sure he’s watched so many great players in the league and tried to emulate just about everybody,” Durant said. “There’s an enthusiasm with the game. You can tell on the TV and playing against him. He’s his own player, person. He’s gonna create his own lane, much different than anybody who’s ever played. You can try to compare, but he’s gonna carve out his own lane.”

The freakishly good rookie is leading a team that only won 22 games last year, and with how well he’s handling the pressure, it will be a fun season to watch.

Check out how social media is reacting to Wemby’s 38-point performance below.