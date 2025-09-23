Subscribe
Food & Drink

Negroni Week 2025 Is Happening, Here Is How To Celebrate

Spirit.Ed: Negroni Week 2025 Is Happening, Here Is How To Celebrate

Published on September 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mezcal negroni, alcoholic cocktail drink with red bitters, vermouth, ice and orange with bar tools

The Negroni is a classic cocktail comprised of three ingredients and has its fair share of fans, including a variety of clever riffs. Negroni Week 2025 is here, and we’re here to share details about how and where to celebrate by grabbing a Negroni of your own.

The Negroni stands as one of my favorite cocktails ever, right up there with the Martini and Old Fashioned. I speak a bit about the history of the Negroni here, and now, I’m using much better ice than I did in the past.

Regarding Negroni Week, I’ll share the description of the week directly from the website in connection to the celebration.

From NegroniWeek.com:

In 2013 Imbibe Magazine launched Negroni Week as a celebration of one of the world’s great cocktails and an effort to raise money for charitable causes around the world.

Since then, Negroni Week has grown from about 120 participating venues to thousands of venues around the world, and to date, the initiative has raised over $5 million for charitable organizations.

That’s dope.

The week also raises funds for Slow Food, a global effort featuring the handiwork of 160 countries, aiding folks in finding good food and greater beverages.

More from the site:

Slow Food unites the joy of food and beverage with the pursuit of justice. The organization defends cultural and biological diversity, promotes food education and the transfer of traditional knowledge and skills, and advocates for more just and equitable food policies. Among Slow Food’s many programs are the Slow Food Cooks’ Alliance, Coffee Coalition, Wine Coalition, and Snail of Approval—active networks that are passionate about creating food and beverage spaces that are good, clean, and fair for all. In 2023, Slow Food also launched the Negroni Week Fund to support projects that advance cultural and biological diversity and that focus on community-based food and beverage education and knowledge exchange.

As I said above, I am a huge Negroni fan, and anyone who knows me is aware that gin is my favorite base spirit. Earlier on Monday, I put together a Negroni using one of my favorite gins, The Old G, Campari, and Dolin Rouge vermouth.

My ratio was three parts of 1.5 oz of each, because folks, I had a pretty long day. Check out my awful drink photography below.

Negroni w/ The Old G
Source: D.L. Chandler / DLC

This week, I intend to travel to my hometown of Washington, D.C., and check out what some of the great bars in the city are doing for Negroni Week. I’m pretty excited to not only have a good cocktail but also support a noble cause.

Cheers to you all!

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

cocktail negroni spirit.ed

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

Young scared african american family couple screaming while watching horror movie at home

15 Halloween Movies To Watch During Cuffing Season

Global Grind
32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room

Famous Libras Who’ve Unlocked The Secret To A Well-Balanced Life [Gallery]

Global Grind
Cardi B greets fans in West Babylon, New York

Cardi B’s First-Week Sales Projections For ‘Am I The Drama?’ Are In

Hip-Hop Wired
Donald Trump Signs Memorandum In The Oval Office

Donald Trump Posts & Deletes & Reposts Message Calling For Pam Bondi To Go After His Political Rivals

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
NFL: FEB 09 Super Bowl LIX - Eagles vs Chiefs
20 Items
Sports

President Trump Calls NFL’s New Kickoff Rule “Sissy” So X Roasts Him For Avoiding Vietnam War Draft

Political Activist Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At Utah Valley University
13 Items
News

DEI Hire Kash Patel Clowned After Saying He’ll See Charlie Kirk “In Valhalla”

20 Items
News

Trump Misses Charlie Kirk’s Vigil To Spend Weekend At Bedminster Golf Club Instead, X Reacts Accordingly

US President Trump marks 9/11 anniversary at the Pentagon
20 Items
Pop Culture

Trump’s Droopy Face At 9/11 Memorial Sparks Scary Health Concerns, X Diagnoses Him

Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
22 Items
Pop Culture

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Seated With Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner At Charity Dinner, X Outraged

17 Items
Pop Culture

Steph Curry Tells Killer Mike To “Stay In Your Lane” Over Ayesha Curry Jokes

Stoop Talk With Dame Dash
22 Items
Pop Culture

Dame Dash Calls Charlamagne Tha God “A Little Gay,” X Reacts To His Legendary ‘The Breakfast Club’ Crash Out

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-KIMMEL
11 Items
Politics

Obama Calls Out Trump’s “Cancel Culture” Hypocrisy Over Jimmy Kimmel’s Suspension

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close