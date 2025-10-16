Subscribe
MacKenzie Scott Donates Record-Breaking $63M To HBCU Morgan State

Published on October 16, 2025

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

With tons of American institutions reneging on their DEI investments, MacKenzie Scott is doubling down on hers.

The Amazon cofounder and Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife donated $40 million to the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, which was established in 2017 to preserve historical landmarks and stories. It marks her second donation to the Fund, following a $20 million check she made in 2021.

The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund is a division of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and executive director Brent Leggs, says the investment is “leaving an enduring mark on our nation’s history, and we are grateful for her philanthropic leadership,” adding that it “demonstrates the power of philanthropy and the Action Fund’s work to protect and expand the American story for generations to come.”

Scott has been on a philanthropic rampage as of late, including just a day ago, when she gave $42 million gift to 10,000 Degrees, a California-based education nonprofit, to advance education and career opportunities for low-income students to address the widening education gap.

The billionaire has also spread the wealth in the name of diversity with several donations to HBCUs. Most recently, she endowed Morgan State University with $63 million, bringing her total amount given to the school to $103 million. This donation, following the 2021 $40 million donation, was the largest individual donation in the University’s history.

“To receive one historic gift from Ms. Scott was an incredible honor; to receive two speaks volumes about the confidence she and her team have in our institution’s stewardship, leadership, and trajectory. This is more than philanthropy—it’s a partnership in progress,” said Morgan State University president David K. Wilson.

You’ll notice that Scott rarely releases a statement alongside the announcements, which she explained in a 2021 Medium post, is because she wants people to focus on the institutions.

“People struggling against inequities deserve center stage in stories about change they are creating. This is equally — perhaps especially — true when their work is funded by wealth,” Scott writes. “Any wealth is a product of a collective effort that included them. The social structures that inflate wealth present obstacles to them. And despite those obstacles, they are providing solutions that benefit us all.”

See social media’s reaction to her ongoing efforts below.

Jeff Bezos’ Ex-Wife & Billionaire Amazon Co-Founder MacKenzie Scott Donates $70M To HBCUs, X Salutes
2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
14 photos

