Love In The Time Of Fascism: MAGA Women Are Having A Hard Time Dating

Looks like the “Make America Great Again” crowd is having trouble on these dating streets, as it’s apparently hard to find conservatives in Washington, D.C. who agree with their unique brand of hate.

According to a new report in the Washington Post, Tuesday, conservatives are grossly outnumbered by liberals, as some 92.5 percent of Washington voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

“Political polarization on steroids,” is the way Susan Trombetti, CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, described dating in the nation’s capital.

The funniest part is that when one MAGA woman found a like-minded man, she quickly learned that something wasn’t what she hoped it would be.

Morgan Housley, 29, was looking for a man who “loved the Lord,” and enjoyed church on Sunday, and someone who could “provide and protect, emotionally, physically, spiritually, all of those things.”

What she found was a little less flattering.

“I felt like, being in conservative politics, there would be more, like, masculine men in the conservative movement,” Housley told the Post, “and I find that a lot of them aren’t as masculine as I would have hoped.”

Housley did meet someone at a conservative mixer, but he turned out to be lying about his faith. Apparently, he told her he was a Christian, but he actually grew up Catholic and wasn’t actively going to church.

But what about all of the military men on D.C. streets that are patrolling the city as if it’s a warring country? Surely some of those men have some of the core values that Housley is looking for, the Post posited.

“Clearly, they’re taking care of their bodies, they’ve got masculine traits of leadership and protection. Definitely admire that,” Housley said. “Would not be opposed to dating or talking to a National Guard.”

A 27-year-old female Republican staffer, who couldn’t use her name because her job doesn’t want her talking to the press, told the Post that she would be willing to date someone who has a different political view, but they can’t think she’s a fascist.

“There’s a lot of talk around the word ‘fascism’ and people on the left calling people on the right ‘fascists’ and ‘Nazis,’” she told the Post.

“I think if somebody genuinely thought that, they probably wouldn’t want to date me anyways, but like, that’s a red flag, because then you think that I’m that, which I’m not, whatsoever, and never will be. But I mean, my partner can’t think I’m a fascist. That’s crazy,” she added.