Subscribe
Sports

Drake Curse Lives Following Toronto Blue Jays World Series Loss

Drake Catching All The Smoke Following The Toronto Blue Jays World Series Defeat

Somehow Kendrick Lamar Beat Drake Again. You Think He's Going To Sue MLB?

Published on November 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: Getty Images / Los Angeles Dodgers / Drake

The Los Angeles Dodgers squeaked out a Game 7 World Series comeback victory for the ages against the Toronto Blue Jays, and somehow Drake is catching all the strays.

The Toronto Blue Jays watched the World Series title slip through their hands after leading most of the game following Bo Bichete’s impressive home run off Shohei Ohtani. Their hopes and dreams of becoming champions vanished after Will Smith crushed a hanging slider in the 11th inning, giving the Dodgers their first lead and eventual Game 7 victory.

The final out came on a double-play ball on more masterful pitching from Japanese right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who pitched in Game 7 on 0 days’ rest and was named World Series MVP.

Somehow, The Blue Jays Losing The World Series Became Drake’s Fault

After the Dodgers became the first team since the 2000 Yankees to go back-to-back, one person began catching all the strays on social media —and no, it wasn’t a member of the Blue Jays; it was none other than Drake.

The writing was on the wall: the Blue Jays lost two straight home games, and the common denominator was Drake being at both. When the final out was called and the Dodgers began celebrating on the Rogers Centre field, the trolling of Drake on social media started.

Interestingly enough, Nike, which has both Kendrick Lamar and Drake on their Nike family roster, with the latter having his own signature collection with Noctis, ran an ad congratulating the Dodgers with Lamar’s song “Squable Up” as the soundtrack.

The MLB on Fox account on social media got in on the fun, posting a photoshopped meme of Kendrick Lamar driving away in a GNX with the World Series title on the roof of the vehicle while blowing exhaust smoke on Drake with “They Not Like Us” written on the field.

The caption for the post… “DAMN.”

Of course, some fans are also attributing the loss to the dreaded Drake curse —if that’s even a thing, and it seems like it is.

Drizzy might want to stay off social media for a while. You can see more reactions below.

Drake Catching All The Smoke Following The Toronto Blue Jays World Series Defeat was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related Tags

Drake Kendrick Lamar los angeles dodgers mlb toronto blue jays world series

Stories from Our Partners

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

Los Angeles Dodgers Go Back-to-Back As World Series Champions, Drake Catches All The Strays On Social Media

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Spends Weekend At Mar-A-Lago Estate In Palm Beach

Let Them Eat Cake: Donald Trump Dragged For His "Marie-Antoinette Moment," Celebrating At A 'Great Gatsby-' Themed Mar-A-Lago Halloween Party While Americans Starve

Hip-Hop Wired
Janelle Monáe's Vampire Beach Presented by BACARDÍ Rum

Janelle Monáe & BACARDÍ Rum Take Over Santa Monica Pier For ‘Wondaween Festival: Vampire Beach’

Global Grind
Eddie Murphy In 'Dr. Dolittle 2' | What’s Black On Netflix: November 2025

What’s Black On Netflix: November 2025

Global Grind
Trending
Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters

Nationwide Double Impact
Football

NFL Vet Brandon Copeland Is Teaching The Playbook For Financial Freedom

Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

Brandon Copeland: From Pro Linebacker to Pro Investor, Turning Lessons Into Legacy

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Pop Culture

Tyler, The Creator’s Brilliant Evolution Can’t Erase His Anti-Black Past

BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Welcome To Atlanta Party
11 Items
Pop Culture

Diddy “Woke Up With A Knife To His Throat” While In Prison But Social Media Shows No Mercy

14 Items
Sports

Ja Morant Ignites NBA World After Calling Out Kendrick Perkins For Saying He Doesn’t “F-ck with Ja” Anymore

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks
21 Items
Sports

Jaylen Brown Goes Viral For Rubbing Fake Hairline On OG Anunoby’s Jersey In Celtics Loss

2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival
24 Items
Entertainment

The Internet Never Forgets: Tyler, The Creator In Hot Water After Old Tweets Resurface

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close