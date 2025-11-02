Subscribe
The Fumble

Jets Ownership Calls Out QB, Governor's Crazy LSU Comments, & More

The Fumble: Jets Ownership Calling Out QB Justin Fields, Governor’s Crazy LSU Comments, & More

Published on November 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins
Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

The New York Jets have been consistently one of the worst teams in the NFL for a long time now, but with Justin Fields under center, owner Woody Johnson has decided to speak out.

He’s owned the team since 2000, and his recent words for his young QB have rubbed some the wrong way, including The Fumble cohosts Rodney Rikai and Samaria Hamilton.

Related Stories

“My first thought was, well, ‘who was the quarterback for the last 15 years that you had that was so great that you had some high level of success?’ I mean, this version of the Jets is not one we’ve never seen before,” Rodney says. “They exist in a state of misery, right? So, don’t put all of this on the back, the shoulder, and the arm of Justin Fields. You haven’t had any success that dictates for you to even be able to say this. You ain’t you ain’t held up the Vince Lombardi trophy, my boy.”

The NBA is in the middle of the season, while the WNBA is in its offseason. It’s usually quiet until the draft, but with the CBA still top of mind, there’s no telling if the 2026 season gets delayed because of a possible strike as players fight for what they’re owed, given the sport’s explosive jump in popularity.

“But the WNBA is trying to protect the bottom dollar,” Samaria says. “They want to see some sort of profit before they start giving out these mega contracts where the women are like, “No, you need to pay us because you have not paid us before… We’ve seen this huge increase in women’s basketball and we should be paid for that.”

Of course, politics keeps invading the sports world as well. Most recently, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said he wanted to place a statue of slain right-wing podcaster Charlie Kirk on LSU’s campus, and now he’s gone further, saying he wants Donald Trump to pick the school’s next football coach.

Samaria and Rodney can agree on one thing: the governor’s got a lot more pressing matters to deal with than college sports. See the duo rip into the governor’s statements below.

Stories from Our Partners

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

Los Angeles Dodgers Go Back-to-Back As World Series Champions, Drake Catches All The Strays On Social Media

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Spends Weekend At Mar-A-Lago Estate In Palm Beach

Let Them Eat Cake: Donald Trump Dragged For His "Marie-Antoinette Moment," Celebrating At A 'Great Gatsby-' Themed Mar-A-Lago Halloween Party While Americans Starve

Hip-Hop Wired
Janelle Monáe's Vampire Beach Presented by BACARDÍ Rum

Janelle Monáe & BACARDÍ Rum Take Over Santa Monica Pier For ‘Wondaween Festival: Vampire Beach’

Global Grind
Eddie Murphy In 'Dr. Dolittle 2' | What’s Black On Netflix: November 2025

What’s Black On Netflix: November 2025

Global Grind
Trending
Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters

Nationwide Double Impact
Football

NFL Vet Brandon Copeland Is Teaching The Playbook For Financial Freedom

Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

Brandon Copeland: From Pro Linebacker to Pro Investor, Turning Lessons Into Legacy

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Pop Culture

Tyler, The Creator’s Brilliant Evolution Can’t Erase His Anti-Black Past

BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Welcome To Atlanta Party
11 Items
Pop Culture

Diddy “Woke Up With A Knife To His Throat” While In Prison But Social Media Shows No Mercy

14 Items
Sports

Ja Morant Ignites NBA World After Calling Out Kendrick Perkins For Saying He Doesn’t “F-ck with Ja” Anymore

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks
21 Items
Sports

Jaylen Brown Goes Viral For Rubbing Fake Hairline On OG Anunoby’s Jersey In Celtics Loss

"The Pickup" World Premiere - Arrivals
16 Items
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer’s “Southern Fried Rice” Trailer Gets Her Cooked On Social Media

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close