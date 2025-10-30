Flau’jae Johnson Shuts Down Governor’s Call for Charlie Kirk Statue at LSU, Social Media Rides With Her

LSU women’s basketball star Flau’jae Johnson is not cool with the idea of her school building a statue to commemorate the life of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed while giving a speech on a college campus in September.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry called for the school to build a statue for the controversial conservative activist. Johnson quoted the video of Landry pitching the idea of the statue, to which Johnson replied, confused, “????,” the Reveille, the LSU student newspaper, reports.





The post has some 51,000 likes and over 3 million views.

Johnson looked as if she was willing to leave question marks as her only response, until followers kept asking her to elaborate. Finally she posted:

“For the sake of clarity, if you align yourself with or endorse his racist rhetoric and discriminatory views toward people of color, I respectfully ask that you utilize the unfollow option at the top right of my profile,” Johnson wrote, referring to Kirk.

Landry doubled down on his idea that the college should build a statue of Kirk after appearing at an LSU national Turning Point USA event, saying that building a statue of Kirk would “protect free speech on college campuses.” Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative youth organization, was a major figure in the conservative movement.

Landry called for LSU to become the first university in the nation to build a statue of Kirk, the Reveille reports.

LSU declined the Reveille’s request for comment.

Johnson, a huge star at the school for both her basketball game and her rapping ability, released her third album, Flau & B, in February and is entering her fourth year with the LSU women’s basketball team. She averaged 18.6 points per game in the 2024-25 season. Johnson has one of the highest NIL valuations in women’s basketball at $1.5 million.

Social media is primarily on Johnson’s side. See the reactions below.

