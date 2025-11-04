MacKenzie Scott Donates $80M To Howard University

Source: Kevin Carter / Getty

MacKenzie Scott’s habit of opening up her bottomless purse and handing out eight-figure checks to underserved communities continues.

The Amazon cofounder is partnering with Howard University again as the school announces an $80 million donation.

In the press release, the university calls it one of the largest philanthropic efforts in its history and is broken down into $63 million going to Howard and the remaining $17 million to the Howard University College of Medicine.

Howard’s interim president, Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., MBA, FACS, praised Scott for her “extraordinary generosity” and sees the move as her recognizing the work the school and its students are accomplishing, signaling her “steadfast belief in Howard University’s mission.”

As for what the staff has planned for the money, Frederick says, “this historic investment will not only help maintain our current momentum, but will help support essential student aid, advance infrastructure improvements, and build a reserve fund to further sustain operational continuity, student success, academic excellence, and research innovation.”

Andrea A. Hayes Dixon, M.D., FACS, FAAP, dean and senior vice president of Health Affairs of Howard University College of Medicine also has plans for the $17 million, promising to “help accelerate the expansion of our new Academic Medical Center, which will enhance our ability to train future generations of physicians and health professionals while improving access to quality care for the patients and communities we serve.”

Scott has been in a giving mood the last few weeks, donating nearly a quarter billion dollars to various causes like the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Morgan State University, United Negro College Fund, and two nonprofits for low-income kids, 10,000 Degrees and Native Forward College Fund.

Howard adds that the $80 million infusion “deepens that partnership and reaffirms Howard’s role as a national leader in higher education, health sciences, and social impact.”

See social media saluting the good deed below.