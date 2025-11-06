Subscribe
Celebrity News

Paternity Test Confirms Stefon Diggs Fathered IG Model’s Baby

Paternity Test Confirms Stefon Diggs Fathered IG Model’s Baby, Social Media Not Surprised

Court documents reveal that NFL star Stefon Diggs is the father of Aileen Lopera’s daughter, Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera, as confirmed by a paternity test.

Published on November 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Atlanta Falcons v New England Patriots
Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty

A paternity test has confirmed that Cardi B’s boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, is the father of Instagram-celebrity Aileen Lopera’s baby, Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera. 

“The paternity has been confirmed. Mr. Diggs is the father of the child,” Lopera’s attorney, Tamar Arminak, told Page Six. “Now that the child’s paternity has been established and Mr. Diggs has acknowledged his daughter, my client hopes they can work toward being great parents to their child.”

Despite paternity being determined, Lopera’s attorney told Page Six that the case has not been dismissed, and if the two parents can’t work out parental decisions, the case “will move forward if the parties are not able to resolve [their issue] themselves.”

According to Page Six, Lopera, who is an online ambassador for Fashion Nova, launched a paternity suit against the 31-year-old New England Patriots wide receiver in December 2024.

Lopera initially wanted the court to give her both legal and physical custody of the child, with Diggs being allowed visitation rights. She also wanted Diggs to pay for her pregnancy and birth expenses and her attorney fees. 

Lopera gave birth to the baby in April 2024, Page Six reports. 

A few months after the baby was born, Diggs countered Lopera’s paternity suit by requesting a paternity test, adding that he was “not certain” he was the child’s father. Tf the paternity test proved Diggs to be the father, then the wide receiver wanted joint legal and physical custody. He also requested to split the birth expenses and the lawyer’s fees.

Diggs is currently dating Cardi B, and the couple is expecting their first child. 

“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” she revealed in September during an interview with CBS Mornings

“I’m excited. I’m happy. I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong, I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work, but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.”

Cardi, 33, shares three children with her estranged husband, Offset; Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 1. Diggs has a 9-year-old daughter, Nova, with his ex, Tyler-Marie. 

Related Tags

cardi b stefon diggs

Stories from Our Partners

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

You Are The Father: Cardi B’s Boo Stefon Diggs Expecting Another Baby With An IG Baddie

Hip-Hop Wired
E!'S 'KIMORA: BACK IN THE FAB LANE' First Look Images

Kimora Lee Simmons Returns To Reality TV In ‘Kimora: Back In the Fab Lane’

Global Grind
SiriusXM Pandora Playback with Royce da 5'9"

Royce Da 5'9 Reveals Health Issue That Hindered His Rapping Ability

Hip-Hop Wired
Thanksgiving

Your Ultimate Thanksgiving Movie Guide: 25 Films To Binge This Year

Global Grind
Trending
Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters

Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

Brandon Copeland: From Pro Linebacker to Pro Investor, Turning Lessons Into Legacy

Nationwide Double Impact
Football

NFL Vet Brandon Copeland Is Teaching The Playbook For Financial Freedom

Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas
10 Items
Pop Culture

Diddy’s Appeal Fast Tracked As He’s Spotted In 1st-Ever Prison Photos With NBA Star

2025 Summerfest - Day 5
18 Items
Entertainment

What Does 6-7 Mean? Inside The TikTok Trend Taking Over Gen Alpha

18 Items
Entertainment

Jalen Green’s Massive New Back Tattoo Of Draya Sparks Another Age Gap Debate

Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks
20 Items
Pop Culture

CASSIUS Gems: Newly Named Playboy Playmate Kysre Gondrezick’s Hottest IG Moments

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Pop Culture

Tyler, The Creator’s Brilliant Evolution Can’t Erase His Anti-Black Past

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close