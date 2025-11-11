Subscribe
New Louis Vuitton Bags For Men Are Arriving Courtesy of Pharrell

A new line of men's accessories includes leather goods.

Published on November 11, 2025

LV The Place Bangkok - Le Cafeé Louis Vuitton, Thailand
Source: UCG / Getty

Pharrell Williams continues to make headlines for Louis Vuitton’s menswear, where he has been creative director since 2023. The latest offering from the brand is a line of men’s leather goods that includes new bags piggybacking off the brand’s existing classics.

LV Touch introduces four bags in black, brown and khaki, that LV says “enhances the sensory experience.” The bags are made from grained calfskin leather, with suede as a highlight on the front pocket.

Actor Callum Turner and Real Madrid soccer star Jude Bellingham are ambassadors for LV and showed off the bags in social media posts.

The bags are priced between $3400 and $6750, which is a higher price point than other classic LV bags, but evidently, the French fashion house wants the bags to be seen as an ultra-premium product. These bags are simple and everyday as opposed to some of Williams’ most lavish designs, which include a million-dollar crocodile Speedy bag with a diamond-encrusted padlock available in five colors.

Three classic LV bags with a Williams twist are also part of the collection – the reworked Steamer 30 (which includes a backpack) which has the highest price at $6750, the reversible Verso Hobo ($3950) that has suede on one side, and grained leather on the other, with a smaller suede pouch that can be carried independently of the bag.

To round out the collection, the Delta Slingbag, retailing for $3,400, is a versatile bag that can be used as a crossbody or hung from the shoulder.

