Subscribe
Close
Recent

Stephen A. Smith Blasts Cam Newton Over Whitlock Interview

Stephen A. Smith Absolutely Fries “Fat Bastard” Jason Whitlock After His Interview On Cam Newton’s Podcast

ESPN personality calls out Newton for failing to challenge Whitlock’s claims, escalating an ongoing feud between the outspoken commentators.

Published on March 25, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Super Bowl LX - Previews
Source: Aaron M. Sprecher / Getty

If there were a Venn diagram that showed the number of people who would openly vote for Stephen A. Smith should he run for president, and the number of people who dislike sports commentator Jason Whitlock, the image would be a circle. 

Despite these two walking twins literally being the Spider-Man meme, the two men with oversized egos and an unhealthy allegiance to white men, don’t like each other. Apparently, Whitlock accused Smith about lying about his past and his abilities as a high school basketball player. All of which Stephen A. denies. 

Nevertheless, Whitlock continues living his life, and that life led him to the former NFL quarterback Cam Newton’s podcast 4th&1, where they discussed Smith, and it went about as well as anyone would’ve suspected. 

Smith was upset with Whitlock and Newton, a man who buys hats brand new so he can cut holes in the top of them, since he sometimes joins Smith as a guest on his ESPN morning show, First Take.

Smith took Whitlock to the woodshed, but he also called out the man who hates to see coming for allowing Whitlock to speak about him without any pushback from Newton. 

“Cam Newton, next time, my brother, cause you know I love you, you gonna interview somebody and bring me up? Don’t just sit there and let them talk sh-t. Ask questions,” Smith said, Yahoo reports. 

“Let them prove it. I’m a fraud? How? What facts do you have? I’m sitting there doing an interview with Graham Bensinger the other day and I talked about how growing up as a teenager, I saw a few people get murdered…I’m lying about that, according to Jason Whitlock, like he was in Hollis, Queens, New York, 40-plus years ago. How would he know? I’m a fraud, how do you know? I didn’t write my own book, how do you know? If you’re gonna bring me up and you’re somebody that’s in my inner circle and you talk to me, grill them. Don’t just let them talk smack,” Smith concluded.

So now we wait to see if this massive clash of male egos continues when Netwon, aka Bartleby, the Scrivener, releases his next podcast. 

See social media’s reactions below.

Related Tags

beef Cam Newtown espn jason whitlock Stephen A. Smtih

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    2006 BET Hip-Hop Awards - Inside

    Rick Ross & T.I. Link Up, Seemingly Take A Shot At 50 Cent

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Disney's Moana - The Rock

    The Rock And His Wig Are Starring In 'Moana'

    Global Grind
    Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees

    Overdraft Hov: JAŸ-Z Adds 3rd Date After Yankee Stadium Shows Sell Out, Social Media Reacts

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles

    Cardi B Tackles Inbox Anxiety With Yahoo's New AI-Powered Planning Tool

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Los Angeles Lakers Media Day
    25 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    The King’s Still Reigning: LeBron James’ Most Legendary Moments

    Comment
    2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
    14 Items
    Recent  |  By Team CASSIUS

    Angela Simmons Goes Viral For Rocking a NY Yankees Fitted Cap Corset

    Comment
    BIG3 - Week One
    16 Items
    Recent  |  By Team CASSIUS

    Kenyon Martin Presses ‘Gil’s Arena’ Employee For Mocking His Speech Impediment & Reactions Are Mixed

    Comment
    Senate Intelligence Committee Hears Testimony From Top Officials On Worldwide Threats
    12 Items
    News  |  By Lance Strong

    FBI Director Kash Patel Gets Laughed At For His Custom Jordan 1 Lows

    Comment
    98th Oscars - Arrivals
    8 Items
    Pop Culture  |  By Tron Snow

    Delroy Lindo’s Lack of Applause Following Sean Penn’s Oscar Win Sparks Social Media Reactions

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close