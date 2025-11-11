Highs And Lows: The Biggest Winners (& Losers) Of NFL Season Week 10 And The Importance Of Adjusting

Source: Harry How / Getty

In 1961, a young Muhammad Ali — then still known as Cassius Clay — stepped into a Miami swimming pool and created one of the most iconic sports photographs in history. Captured by Life magazine photographer Flip Schulke, the image shows Ali sparring underwater, perfectly poised, his fists slicing through the water’s resistance with effortless grace. At first glance, it looks like a masterclass in discipline and innovation — Ali training in a way no boxer ever had. But the truth behind the photo is even more revealing.

But here’s the thing: It was all a lie. Schulke had never even heard of Ali when he was assigned the story. He was showing young Ali photos he’d taken underwater of water-skiing. When he showed up to take Ali’s photos the young boxer was in the pool. They hadn’t agreed on an underwater photo shoot but Schulke still had his underwater photo equipment, he ran and got it and took the photos. Ali claimed that he always worked out in the pool. That he used the water’s resistance against his punches.

The photograph became a visual prophecy — of a man who would float like a butterfly, sting like a bee, and defy the gravity of expectations; but it was all a lie.

This is Week 10 of the NFL football round-up in which we separate the wheat from the chaff (whatever that means) and figure out which teams are winners, losers, and everything in between.

Winners

Baltimore Ravens

Don’t look now but the Baltimore Ravens are back on the right side of the track. After a horrible 1-5 start to the season, the team is now on a three game win streak as they beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-19. While I could easily point to Lamar Jackson going 17-29, 176 yards and 1 touchdown. Or Derrick Henry’s 20 carries for 75 yards or Zay Flowers 4 receptions for 75 yards. This win comes down to the defense who forced three turnovers and it’s hard to beat any team giving the ball up three times, especially the Ravens.

Detroit Lions

I’m not sure what the Washington Commanders did to the Detroit Lions but they stormed into Landover, Md. and beat the brakes off of God’s favorite team. Because the Commanders defense is made of wet notebook paper, toothpicks and senior citizens, the Lions amassed 546 total yards of offense in what amounted to an actual assault, beating the Commanders 44-22. I blame Trump who was in attendance at the game and left early after he was thoroughly booed.

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams didn’t just win the division game against the San Francisco 49ers, they made a statement. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was outstanding: going 24-36 for 280 yards and 4 touchdown passes. He became the first Rams QB in franchise history to throw 4 plus touchdowns in three straight regular-season games without an interception. The Rams are one of the hottest teams in the NFL playing arguably in the toughest division.

In the Middle

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers can’t figure out who they are going to be this year. Are they the team that stunned the Indianapolis Colts 27-20 just last week, or are they the team that showed up flat against the Los Angeles Chargers this week and got crushed 25-10. Only the Steelers can answer that, but at this point Aaron Rogers looked like he needs to retire and go ahead and get his McDonald’s coffee discount because going 16-31 for 161 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions is embarrassing.

Buffalo Bills

Look, the Buffalo Bills are one of the better teams in the league but if the Bills get blown out by the lowly Miami Dolphins 30-13 then you are going to find yourself on the Summer Jam stage. The Dolphins came out and opened a 16-0 lead and the Bills never fought back. The Bills will bounce back but the defense has to show up every game because losing the Dolphins is a cautionary tale on what happens when they don’t.

Las Vegas Raiders

Who are we kidding, the Raiders suck. They have never been able to put together a complete game all season, but they did beat the Denver Broncos 10-7 and that has to mean something. Also, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith is having the worst season of his career as a starter (at least statistically). Las Vegas is where pretty things go to die.

Losers

Washington Commanders

Think of the suckiest thing that you can think of in the world and why is it the Washington Commanders? Seriously, the Commanders couldn’t beat a group of nuns who just learned football two weeks ago. They lost to the Detroit Lions at home 44-22. I don’t care that Jayden Daniels is hurt, he couldn’t save this team even if he played. And I love the Commanders and have no idea who the hell Treylon Burks is but apparently he had three catches for 58 yards and he was the best receiver for the Commanders, Sunday night. The Commanders might win another game this season and somehow that doesn’t feel right.

New York Giants

I promise I’m not picking on the NFC East but they are the worst division in the NFL. With the exception of the Philadelphia Eagles, the only team in the division with a winning record, the NFC East is home to the lowly Washington Commanders (3-7), the Dallas Cowboys (3-5-1) and the New York Giants (2-8). The Giants led 20-10 late in the fourth quarter but surrendered two quick touchdowns to the Chicago Bears and lost 24-20. The Giants fired their head coach Brian Daboll but it’s a little too late as the damage has been done.

Cleveland Browns

This latest loss is not on quarterback Dillon Gabriel who completed 17 of 32 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns, and did not throw an interception. But the Browns are trash. The special teams gave up two long return touchdowns and the New York Jets, the 2-7 New York Jets won the game, 27-20.

It’s Shedeur Sanders time. It’s been Shedeur Sanders time. But Kevin Stefanski, the coach of the Browns, won’t play him. Be it racism, hate, or a unique ability not to coach talent, Sanders is still not seeing the field. In fact, Stefanski came out right after the loss to tell reporters that he’s sticking with Gabriel.

Which leads me back to Ali and that day in 1961, when a young boxer convinced Schulke that he boxes underwater. We all know now that the results were award-winning photos because the photographer was willing to adjust. Ali even gave him a pair of boxing trunks to wear in the pool. Because that’s what happens when you’re willing to adjust; and open to change. It doesn’t matter how much talent you have or how great you might believe yourself to be, there is always a gatekeeper who could alter the course of history just because they can. I always wonder what happens if a hyped up Ali pushes his story of boxing underwater and Schulke just says “no.”