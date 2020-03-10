NFL And 2K Sports Reunite To Drop Multiple New Video Games

The NFL and 2K are officially back together.

Back in 2004 NFL fans were pining over NFL 2K5, as it was the last annual release of an NFL game by 2K and is still regarded as one of the best. The game gained steamed during its tenure, as it was released every fall from 1999 to 2004– and found a home on Dreamcast.

But on Tuesday (March 10) the partnership was renewed with an official announcement.

“The National Football League (NFL) and 2K today announced a multi-year partnership encompassing multiple future video games. The partnership marks the return of football-themed games to 2K’s stable of notable sports titles and original IP, as well as an expansion of video game properties for the NFL,” the statement reads.

“The NFL is one of the most successful sports brands in the world, known for creating incredible entertainment for fans,” said 2K’s President, David Ismailer. “We’re thrilled to be back in business with the NFL in a partnership that will span multiple video games centered on fun, approachable and social experiences. It’s exciting to bring together 2K’s expertise in creating award-winning sports games with the NFL’s renowned status as a world-class entertainment and sports organization.”

Now, the projects are said to be “in early development” so the newest iteration is on track to release by 2021. The games will be non-simulation, meaning it can’t be as realistic as Electronic Art’s Madden so as to not be a direct competitor. But if it’s anything like the 2004 version, which was not only ahead of its time, but was cheaper than Madden, video game fans are in for a solid new option.

Now, can we finally get another NCAA football video game?