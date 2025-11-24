The Essential Jimmy Cliff Songs Everyone Should Know

Source: – / Getty

Jimmy Cliff remains one of reggae’s most prolific and influential artists, and his music continues to uplift and inspire fans across the world, even in the wake of his recent passing. Cliff died this month at age 81 after experiencing a “seizure followed by pneumonia,” according to a statement shared by his wife on Instagram.

“I am thankful for his family, friends, fellow artists and coworkers who have shared his journey with him. To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career. He really appreciated each and every fan for their love,” she wrote on Nov. 24.

Beloved for his ability to weave social commentary into soulful, resonant music, Cliff built a catalogue that shaped reggae’s global identity. Themes of liberation, resilience, and nature flowed throughout his work, fitting for someone born during a storm and destined to shake global music.

“The Harder They Come”

Love Cassius Life? Get more! Join the Cassius Life Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

His defining hit, “The Harder They Come,” served as both the title track of the 1972 film, a cultural touchstone that introduced reggae to international audiences. The track highlighted these themes with grace and poise. Cliff famously sang in the hit tune, “And I keep on fighting for the things I want/Though I know that when you’re dead you can’t/But I’d rather be a free man in my grave/Than living as a puppet or a slave.”

Cliff also starred in the film as Ivanhoe “Ivan” Martin, a fictional figure based on a notorious Jamaican outlaw. Per AP News, reflecting on the character, he told Variety in 2022, “Ivanhoe was a real-life character for Jamaicans. When I was a little boy, I used to hear about him as being a bad man. A real bad man. No one in Jamaica, at that time, had guns. But he had guns and shot a policeman, so he was someone to be feared. However, being a hero was the manner in which Perry wanted to make his name — an anti-hero in the way that Hollywood turns its bad guys into heroes.”

“Many Rivers to Cross”

Cliff’s other classics include “Many Rivers to Cross,” a soulful ballad that remains one of the most covered reggae songs ever recorded. The heartfelt song reflects on struggle, resilience, and the lonely search for direction. In the lyrics, he portrays himself as wandering and spiritually lost, weighed down by years of hardship and disappointments. The “white cliffs of Dover” symbolise both distance and longing, a place he’s trying to reach but can’t quite find his way to. Despite feeling beaten down and “washed up,” he holds on through sheer will and pride. The song captures the universal fight to keep moving forward when life feels overwhelming.

“You Can Get It If You Really Want”

“You Can Get It If You Really Want,” an uplifting anthem of persistence, dreaming, and optimism, is another hit from the music titan. Notably, this tune and “Many Rivers to Cross” were also featured on The Harder They Come soundtrack.

But these songs only scratched the surface of Jimmy Cliff’s extraordinary career. His ability to fuse warmth, melody, and social awareness shone through in songs like “I Can See Clearly Now,” “Sitting in Limbo,” and “Wonderful World, Beautiful People,” further cementing his legacy and gaining the hearts and ears of millions worldwide.

Jimmy Cliff was honoured for his music.

Source: Christian Rose / Getty

His impact stretched beyond his music. Over his long career, Cliff collected numerous honours recognising both his artistry and his influence. In 2010, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for helping bring reggae to the world stage. Jamaica awarded him the prestigious Order of Merit for his contributions to the nation’s culture, according to ABC News. His soundtrack work for The Harder They Come is widely regarded as one of the most significant reggae albums ever made, paving the way for the genre’s global rise.

Cliff’s life story is as remarkable as his music. Born on July 30, 1944, during a hurricane in the Somerton District of St. James, Jamaica, he scored his first hit at just 14 with “Hurricane Hattie,” launching a career that thrived for decades, according to his website. The hit would catapult him into stardom. He earned the Grammy for Best Reggae Album in 1986 for Cliff Hanger and again in 2012 for Rebirth, along with multiple additional nominations throughout his career.

Jimmy Cliff leaves behind a legacy defined by soul, courage, and artistic brilliance. His songs remain timeless reminders of hope, resistance, and the beauty of the human spirit.

Fans showered the musical icon’s Instagram comments section with love, remembrance and praise on Monday.

“Absolute legend!!! What a life lived,” wrote one supporter.

Raggae star Ziggy Marley, the eldest son of raggae icon Bob Marley, penned, “JAH.”

A third fan added, “Oh my goodness. Thank you for everything, Sir Cliff. The world has lost a one-of-a-kind legend.”