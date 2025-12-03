Subscribe
Kyrie Irving and ANTA Partnership to Outfit 14 Basketball Programs

Kyrie Irving’s xANTA Announces New Partners, Including Dallas’ Oldest HBCU

The Mavericks star is paying forward the support he once received, launching a three-year commitment that will outfit basketball teams with elite gear and sneakers.

Published on December 3, 2025

Kyrie Irving has been a sponsored athlete almost all of his life. Whether it was elite basketball camps that provided uniforms and brand new basketball shoes during his time in high school, or attending Nike-sponsored Duke University, Irving knows the importance of being fitted with some of the best athletic gear while working on your craft.

This is why the perennial NBA all-star and current Dallas Maverick point guard is extending the fortune that was once afforded him to 14 basketball programs, including Dallas’ only HBCU, Paul Quinn College. 

According to HBCU Gameday, the 14 basketball programs will “receive a full uniform sponsorship from Irving and ANTA.” The partnership marks a three-year commitment that will deliver top-tier sneakers, warmups, and team gear to both the men’s and women’s teams.

Irving, who has spent a large portion of his NBA career giving back to the community, and ANTA’s will cover “14 youth and school programs across New Jersey, Texas, and California. Middle schoolers, travel teams, high school hoops factories — and now an HBCU — all connected by the same creative force behind the ANTA KAI apparel line,” HBCU Gameday reports.

Since joining ANTA in 2023 as the Chief Creative Officer, Irving has shaped the brand’s design direction and cultural impact through community outreach and brand awareness.

HBCU Gameday notes that “programs were outfitted in some of the KAI line’s most popular colorways. Crown Jewel, Mentality, Retro ’90s, and Klay. With collections built around performance, style, and a little bit of Irving’s unmistakable spiritual flair.” 

“NBA legend Kyrie Irving… will outfit our basketball teams with brand new ANTA shoes and apparel for the next three years! Thank you, Kyrie, for investing in our student-athletes and believing in the power of community,” Paul Quinn College posted on social media, adding that this wasn’t “your ordinary sneaker drop.” 

