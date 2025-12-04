Shannon Sharpe Checks Adin Ross For Admitting He Uses N-Word When Listening To Rap

Subscribe
Shannon Sharpe Checks Adin Ross For Admitting He Uses N-Word

Published on December 4, 2025

Often controversial streamer Adin Ross is back in the hot seat after another racial incident over the N-word.

Published on December 4, 2025
Often controversial streamer Adin Ross is back in the hot seat after embroiling himself in another racial incident over the N-word.

Over Thanksgiving weekend, Ross was on stream when he admitted that he uses the slur when reciting rap lyrics.

“Whenever I listen to rap music… there’s times where I say it. But me not saying it on stream, like, I have rapped songs before saying the word. I’m not a p-ssy, and I’ll tell you guys that.”

The 25-year-old thinks other streamers use it behind closed doors, and if they deny it, they’re “full of f-cking bullsh-t.”

Ross’ comments were immediately condemned, and now Shannon Sharpe addressed his remarks on the latest episode of his Nightcap podcast with Chad Ochocinco.

Sharpe started by saying, “I’m sure there are a lot of other people of the opposite race that say that word when they’re rapping songs… absolutely.”

But he added, “But why do you need to say that? Okay, you do that, that’s in the privacy of your own home. Why do you feel the need to share that?”

In the name of content, Ross has responded to Sharpe’s retort, saying that the situation is “not that big of a f-cking deal.”

When explaining why he made the admission to his millions of followers, he says, “Because I’m not fake. I tell people the truth. Someone asks me a question, I’m going to answer truthfully. I don’t give a f-ck. Because to let people know they’re speaking to a real person here. I’m not gonna sit here and lie about things that I do and do not say.”

Ross has repeatedly gotten called out for his use of hate speech, which led to several bans on Twitch, including one instance where YouTuber Zias used a homophobic slur on his stream. He’s also been under fire for interviewing Donald Trump in the lead-up to the 2024 election and for heavily endorsing him.

During one of his several bans in 2023, he moved to the streaming service Kick, claiming to have more freedom of speech.

“We can do whatever the f-ck we want,” he said. “There’s no terms of service over there. You guys can say whatever you want in my chat.” 

See social media’s reaction to Ross’ latest disrespect below.

