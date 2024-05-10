Subscribe
Sports

Shaq Drops Shannon Sharpe Diss Track Amid Beef Over Nikola Jovic Winning MVP Award, Social Media Reacts

Published on May 10, 2024

Shaq's Fun House

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

NFL and NBA players are back to beefing.

Fresh off of Austin Rivers igniting a storm over whether basketball or football is the more technical or harder sport, Shaquille O’Neal and Shannon Sharpe are at each other’s throats.

Recently, we reported on how Shaq stepped on Nikola Jokic’s shine moments after winning the NBA MVP award by telling him it wasn’t well deserved and thought that Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was more deserving of it. Sharpe got wind of O’Neal’s comments and strongly disagreed, so he took to his podcast to address Shaq’s remarks and perceived laziness.

“So we going to take somebody with one regular season MVP and put him in front people that got three, that got four, that got five. If he had my work ethic, he’d had 40,000 points,” he said on his Nightcap Podcast, co-hosted by Chad Ochocinco, accusing Shaq of being jealous.

Shaq wasn’t too happy with the criticism, so he swiftly took to Instagram with a screenshot of Sharpe being ranked No. 51 in a list of the 100 greatest NFL players. He proceeded to go off in the caption for choosing SGA over Jokic.

“You took me sticking up for @shai as jealousy?? shows how smart you are and how you say anything to get clicks. so here’s some click bait for you. if you ain’t ranked in the top ten in your profession, then you can’t speak on Me. don’t forget i know what you did to get where you at. me jealous lol sounds like you jealous. i kno you tryna stay relevant by gossiping on your podcast. we don’t believe you,” Shaq wrote before touting his own accomplishments.

“You need more people and in case you forgot. 4 rings three finals Mvp top 50 and top 75. google me. and to b quite frank all this new success you got, you still under me. u don’t kno my work ethic. but according [to you] i work less than you but im worth more than you. make it make sense. love you too.”

He finishes the caption advising Sharpe to stop gossiping on his platform to drive up engagement and revenue.

We thought that was the end until Shaq apparently caught the urge to start a rap beef that’s plagued hip-hop for over a month by dropping a diss track.

See how social media is reacting to the sports beef below.

RELATED TAGS

Shannon Sharpe shaq shaquille o'neal
