The Urgent Need for Black Men’s Participation in Prostate Cancer Clinical Trials

Prostate cancer remains one of the most significant and preventable threats to Black men’s health, yet Black men are largely absent from clinical trials. This gap is a matter of life and death, not just a research flaw.

Some of you might be wondering what these clinical trials are. To simply answer your question, clinical trials are research studies testing new treatments, drugs, or strategies to see if they are safe and effective. The goal is to improve care and ensure therapies work for everyone. When communities like Black men are underrepresented, results may not reflect their biology, leading to gaps in care and worse outcomes.

According to ConDUC’s trial, Black men have a 60% higher incidence of prostate cancer, representing 37% of all cancers diagnosed in Black men. With higher PSA levels and more aggressive disease, they are often diagnosed younger, resulting in 2.1 times higher mortality than White men. We are also seeing a 4–6% rise in metastatic diagnoses, when a cure is often impossible.

Despite these burdens, Black men’s participation in trials is less than 3–4%, preventing survival gaps from closing when research shaping treatment guidelines excludes those most impacted. The reasons are consistent across studies: Black men are often not invited or unaware of trials, have limited access to sites, encounter provider bias, and face longstanding mistrust. A 2025 PHEN survey found only 10.4% had ever joined a trial, most saying they were never asked.

How Black Men Can Participate and Why It Matters



To participate, visit ClinicalTrials.gov and filter by “prostate cancer” and your ZIP code. Trials often happen at major cancer centers, like NCI‑recognized institutions, and some local hospitals. Certain studies focus on Black prostate cancer survivors or offer home-based care.

To participate:

Ask your doctor about available trials.



Be flexible about travel to nearby hospitals or cancer centers.



Use patient navigator services or advocacy groups to understand eligibility and the consent process.



Share information with other Black men to increase community participation.



Why Clinical Trials Matter



As a urologist, I’ve seen firsthand how trial participation improves outcomes. Trials drive innovations, new therapies, and diagnostics, lowering mortality and improving recovery across diseases. When Black men participate, research reflects their biology, making treatments effective for all. Participants receive close health monitoring, enabling earlier, more effective treatment, while the broader Black male community benefits from therapies tailored to improve survival.

Another challenge is that Black urologists are rarely engaged in trials, resulting in fewer trusted voices encouraging patients to enroll.

Immediate Action Needed

More Black urologists participating in research to build trust.



Community-centered outreach to meet Black men where they are.



Expanded access to trial sites beyond academic centers.



Institutional accountability to raise participation far above 3%.



Black men are dying from prostate cancer. Ensuring clinical trials reflect the populations most affected is not optional; it is essential. Greater participation is not just about advancing science; it is about saving lives.

Arthur L. “Bud” Burnett II, MD, MBA, FACS, is a globally recognized Johns Hopkins urologist, researcher, and educator whose pioneering work in men’s health and erectile function has transformed care worldwide.

Dr. Arthur L. Burnett II, M.D., MBA, FACS

Patrick C. Walsh Professor of Urology

Johns Hopkins University