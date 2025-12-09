Stefon Diggs Launches Furniture Brand Aimed At Bringing Peace Into Your Home

Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty

Stefon Diggs already has it all, thanks to a more-than-solid NFL career with over $155 million in career earnings, and is in a relationship with Cardi B, as the two just welcomed their first child together.

But now he’s adding to his already full life by debuting a furniture collection at Florida’s Design Miami, which showcases all the interior design-focused offerings at Art Basel.

The New England Patriots wide receiver has started his own furniture imprint named Si Vis Pacem, a Latin phrase that translates to “if you want peace.”

He’s keeping his first collection at a capsule level, including a sofa, backless H-shaped chrome-looking chairs, oddly shaped fur-wrapped mirrors, abstract coffee tables dressed in cow leather, and other interesting pieces he hopes will attract people.

“For this launch, I wanted to create functional art pieces, objects, and furniture that contribute to a feeling of peace at home,” Diggs told Vogue. “Si Vis Pacem is really a direct reflection of that desire. I feel the most at peace when I’m in a space I created—and I wanted to share that with the world. I would love for people to feel welcomed by my work. Similar to coming home, to a warm environment where you can ground yourself and prepare for what’s to come.”

Even though this is his inaugural collection, it builds off his first foray into furniture from last year, when he worked with Paulin Paulin Paulin, a French-based luxury furniture brand.

On the walls of the exhibit at Design Miami reads the brand’s mission, “We believe the home should be a sanctuary – a place where the noise of the world dissolves. Our work begins with nature: soft curves, organic silhouettes, and textures to mimic the earth and it’s offerings. We design with softness in mind, comfort, and a refuge from the harshness of the world that surrounds us.”

It concludes, “Each piece is a reminder to return to yourself. To slow down. To breathe. To create a sanctuary you can retreat to when the world feels like a war. We craft functional art — pieces that restore, und, and elevate daily ritual. This is design with intention.”

His collection, available through commission only, even got the support of his girlfriend Cardi B, who showcased photos of herself lounging in the pieces, captioning the Instagram post, “Sooo dope to see my baby’s new furniture line displayed during Art Basel.”

Get a better look at the collection below.