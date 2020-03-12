Tom Hanks & His Wife, Rita Hanks Both Test Positive For Coronavirus

The coronavirus already has Hollywood spooked, forcing the movies like the next James Bond film to have its wig pushed back. Now one of its biggest stars, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Hanks, has contracted the highly infectious disease.

The Oscar-winning actor revealed in a post on social media Wednesday (Mar.11) that he and his wife started feeling sick and were tested for the virus while in Australia, and it came back positive.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

In a very positive tone, the actor revealed they will remain in the country under quarantine protocol until further notice while promising to keep us updated.

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

“We’ll keep the world posted and updated.”

Tom Hanks’ patois speaking son, Chet Hanks, also felt the need to give us an update and confirm that his mom and dad do have coronavirus and are doing just fine.

The news of the Hanks contracting the virus was announced while Donald Trump tried his best to quell the fears of US residents during his address to the nation from the Oval Office. The NBA also revealed that it would be suspending the rest of the season for now after Utah Jazz star, Rudy Gobert, tested positive for coronavirus.

There are currently roughly 130,000 people infected by the disease worldwide, 4,749 people have died from the coronavirus.

Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty