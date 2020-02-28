Wait What?: A Coronavirus Patient’s Dog Tests Positive For The Contagious Virus

Things are getting real spooky out here thanks to the coronavirus, which is rapidly spreading around the world.

It’s being reported today (Feb.28) that a dog belonging to a woman in Hong Kong infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) has tested positive for the virus and has been quarantined. According to the New York Times and Reuters is reporting the pooch’s oral and nasal samples tested “weak positive” for the virus but added if they are still unsure if it can be transmitted to pets.

According to the report, the dog did not display any symptoms of the virus.

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) is on the case and said it would continue to test the samples. It is trying to determine whether the dog was infected with the virus or if this is just a case of the samples being a product of “environmental contamination.”

“At present, the AFCD does not have evidence that pet animals can be infected … or can be a source of infection to people,” the department said in a statement.

The dog was placed under quarantine measures for 2 weeks as a precautionary measure.

The World Health Organization (WHO) stated on its website, there is no evidence that pets can be infected with the coronavirus. Hong Kong currently has 93 cases of confirmed coronavirus infections in humans. Two people have died as a result of the virus.

More than 83,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus, which originated from Wuhan, China, and has now spread to 53 countries so far, with Nigeria and New Zealand being the latest. Recently a woman in Northern California became the United States first novel case of the coronavirus infection. She is now battling for her life. Her case is a special and worrisome one being that she neither left the country or came in contact with anyone who did. The stock market is also suffering as an effect of the coronavirus experiencing its worst point drop in history CNBC reports.

Things are so tense right now, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are in danger of being canceled.

The world is on high alert as it should be.

Photo: GREG BAKER / Getty