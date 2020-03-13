Megan Thee Stallion’s Temporary Restraining Order Against 1501 Entertainment Has Been Extended

So far, things seem to be going Meg Thee Stallion’s way in the legal battle against her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment.

As previously reported, the rapper was granted a temporary restraining order that allowed her to release new music and while 1501 owner Carl Crawford did his best to block the order, he failed. Meg’s album Suga is all up in these streaming streets — so Crawford took a new path, requesting that their issues be settled by a single arbitrator, a supposed requirement of their contract.

In the meantime, Meg’s got an extension on her temporary restraining order and while there are no signs that she’s releasing more music, we can hope. From Complex:

“Early on in the process, the rapper got a temporary restraining order that allowed her to release music against the label’s wishes, paving the way for her latest project Suga. The order, though, was set to expire on March 16. But on Friday, a Texas District Court judge extended it. Judge Robert K. Schaffer extended the restraining order until the case’s next hearing on the issue. A date for that has not yet been set, but it will be within a week of a hearing on a separate concern, about whether the case should be settled by arbitration rather than a judge. That hearing is scheduled for April 3.”

Most recently, Meg celebrated the release of Suga in NYC (photo above!) and stopped by Elliott Wilson’s CRWN series for a candid chat (watch that here). Stay tuned to see how her issues with 1501 play out.