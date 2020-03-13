Netflix, Disney, & Warner Bros. Stop Production On Several Shows Due To Coronavirus Concerns

As the world goes in to isolation in the fight against the spread of Coronavirus, Netflix and several other TV production companies have decided to shut filming down.

If you weren’t aware, theaters all over the world have been closed, several major media events like SXSW and Coachella have either been canceled or postponed, talk shows have been filming without their live studio audiences, and more. Now, according to new reports, some of our favorite series could be affected as well.

From The Hollywood Reporter: “The fate of scripted television production is very much in flux as the world grapples with the coronavirus. As of late Thursday evening, NBCUniversal has either suspended production or accelerated the season wrap schedules on 35 shows (scripted, unscripted and syndicated) as a precaution. CBS meanwhile, is taking a similar strategy and has done the same with a fair amount of its series. Other networks and studios are taking things on a case-by-case scenario.”

Netflix, Disney, and Warner Bros. have also taken precautions, according to the site: “By mid-Friday, Netflix had shut down all scripted TV and film physical production and prep for two weeks in the U.S. and Canada to comply with government restrictions in the regions. Disney TV Studios had shut down 16 pilots,” THR writes, adding “Among the programs that are being shut down are Warners’ The Bachelorette, Young Sheldon, Supergirl, Batwoman, Claws, All Rise, Lucifer, Queen Sugar and THR hears Pennyworth and The Flight Attendant; at Netflix, this includes hit Stranger Things and Grace and Frankie. Still, given the rapidly changing landscape as the world grapples with how to handle the evolving situation, it’s fair to expect TV production will come to a standstill.”

Read the full report here.