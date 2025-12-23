Drake Gifted Quavo The Bentley He Originally Bought Saweetie, Social Media Debates Corniness

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

Asking an ex to return gifts you bought them in good faith is always one of the great debates of breakup etiquette.

Celebrities deal with the same dilemmas, and Quavo dealt with it on a much more expensive level back in 2021 when he ended his relationship with Saweetie, yet she kept the Bentley he bought her.

Enter Drake, who’s been a friend of the Migos since 2013’s breakout hit “Versace,” and decided to intervene. On a recent stream with BenDaDon, he breaks down how he got the car back.

“You remember when this Saweetie Bentley was going viral?” Drake asked Ben. “There was an ice blue Bentley. It was Saweetie’s car, and they said that Quavo had got it for her. I saw it for sale somewhere. … and I was like ‘I’mma buy that back for my dog.’”

Drake explains that this was around the time that the Stake deal was inked, so the money was really rolling in, and he actually bought the Bentley GTC V8 convertible. After securing it, he invited Quavo to a party and surprised him by parking the ice-blue car right in front. However, the reveal didn’t go as expected.

“I had parked the whip right in the front,” Drake remembers. “I bought it for him. He pulled up, like, he thought she was there. … He really didn’t understand the joke.”

Ben asked Drake how Quavo responded to the car, but it seems the gesture just went over his head.

The car was at the center of the couple’s messy breakup, with rumors suggesting the vehicle was in his name, so he got it repossessed. He later denied those rumors with TMZ, but did brag on Culture III’s Drake-assisted “Having Our Way” when he rapped, “She had it her way, now she out of a Bentley.”

Drake must be in a car-giving mood lately, because he also gifted Ben a Rolls-Royce while live on stream.

