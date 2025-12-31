Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran Go Instagram Official & Social Media Approves

Source:

The worst-kept dating secret is no longer on the hush as Colorado football coach Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran have officially confirmed what we already know: they are dating.

The couple finally took their love to Instagram after Sanders posted a photo of the two all cozied up: Sanders flashing his award-winning smile and Tran all cozied up on his shoulder, just smiling away.

According to TMZ, the couple’s hand may have been forced since the post comes after Sanders’ son, Shilo, took to his YouTube channel to spill all the secrets. In a nearly 15-minute video Shilo posted footage of Deion’s mansion during Christmastime.

“When Shilo first arrived … his sister, Deiondra, revealed that their father had gone to meet Tran’s parents … which shocked the hell out of the former Buccaneers hopeful,” TMZ reports.

“This n-gga drove to Prosper, Texas?! That’s like two hours!” Shilo said.

Later in the same clip, Sanders and Tran arrive back home and Shilo proceeds to open a gift from the couple that sat together on the stairs looking very much in love.

Shilo-whose professional football hopes were dashed, at least temporarily, after he was waived by Tampa Bay earlier this season—thanked the couple for the Fear of God ESSENTIALS outfit, and Tran jokingly called him “stepson.”

Tran and Sanders talked about spending Christmas together at the Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers game on Sunday, adding that they had a great holiday with the family. Tran’s other stepson (just kidding), Shedeur Sanders, is the quarterback for the Browns.

It was pretty clear that the Sanders and Tran were involved in some kind of situationship a few months back when video surfaced of Sanders in the hospital being treated for blood clots and a teary-eyed Tran was shown in the room. It looks like Tran never left the Hall of Famer side since that day.

Now, all of the speculation can be put aside as the two have confirmed their relationship status as IF official, which is the equivalent to millennial marriage.

