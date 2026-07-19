Andrew & Tristan Tate Arrested On Rape & Sex Trafficking Charges, Social Media Shows No Mercy

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The Tate brothers are back in custody.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate, just a couple of the figureheads for the manosphere movement, were arrested in Miami, Florida, on Saturday by the U.S. Marshals Service.

“Today, U.S. Marshals in the Southern District of Florida arrested Andrew and Tristan Tate pursuant to extradition proceedings,” a Department of Justice spokesperson told CBS News. “These arrests were made in accordance with the treaties and law enforcement agreements governing Justice Department extraditions.”

The brothers’ charges were not made available immediately in the United States. Still, England’s Crown Prosecution Service said in a press release that four more victims have come forward, with more alleged evidence against Andrew and Tristan leading to a longer rap sheet.

“The CPS has decided to prosecute Andrew Tate, 39, with seven further counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and 19 additional charges for offences relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography,” the statement begins.

38-year-old Tristan has been hit with one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape, and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.

All of the alleged crimes were committed between 2010 and 2017, and now the CPS is just waiting for the extradition to be sent overseas so it can begin its assessment, which will eventually be presented to the court for a decision.

Tate, a former kickboxer, is known for making homophobic and racist comments and has been arrested before. In 2022, both brothers were jailed in Romania on charges of rape, human trafficking, and forming an organized crime group to sexually exploit women.

Four of their properties were raided by the Romanian police in 2024 when the investigation expanded to include trafficking minors, sex with a minor, money laundering, and attempting to influence witnesses.

Tristan and Andrew Tate have denied all allegations and even filed a $5 million defamation suit.

See social media’s reacting to their ongoing legal battle below.