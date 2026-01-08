ICE Agent Kills Woman In Minneapolis As Protests Erupts & Sparks Social Media Outrage

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Minneapolis, Minnesota, is once again a hot spot for racial and political unrest at the hands of law enforcement.

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot and killed a 37-year-old woman, later identified as Renee Good, on Wednesday morning while patrolling the Minneapolis area.

The ICE agents were doing “targeted operations,” and a four-minute video circulating on social media shows the entire confrontation Good had with them.

As she’s parked across the road, ICE agents are exiting their vehicles, walking towards her, and yelling, “get out of the f-cking car” as they grab at her door handle. Instead, she attempts to flee by backing up and turning.

But another ICE agent appears near her windshield and fires three shots into the car, causing it to speed off into nearby parked cars before coming to a halt. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Throughout the video, the eyewitness angrily yells at the officers, with others joining in. Some 2,000 agents were deployed to Minneapolis by Trump, so his policies are being blamed for the death. He’s since fired back on Truth Social, claiming the shooting was justified, but a “horrible thing to watch.”

“The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self-defense,” he writes.

He bears no blame for her death and instead says it’s all “because the Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis.”

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem agreed with Trump, calling the driver’s actions an “act of domestic terrorism.”

She adds that the only reason the agents were in that area is that their car was stuck in the snow and they were trying to push it out when “a woman attacked them” and “attempted to run them over and ram them with her vehicle.”

Good’s death has been labeled controversial, with protests erupting around the country, including the city’s leadership. Mayor Jacob Frey says claims that the shooting was done in self-defense are “bullsh-t” and tells ICE to “get the f-ck out of Minneapolis.”

