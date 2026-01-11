The Air Jordan 1 Is Rumored To Make A “Royal” Return In 2026

Source: Air Jordan / NIke

We get it: the Air Jordan 1 hype has died down from the highest of hypebeast highs a few short years ago. But purists can cut through the noise for the iconic high-top designed in 1985 by Peter Moore, which is fresh off celebrating its 40th anniversary.

2026 already has tons of heat set to drop, and now another classic will be arriving at your favorite retailers, with rumors suggesting the Air Jordan 1 “Royal” is making its first return since 2017.

The rich blue-hued sneaker isn’t nearly as clamored for as the Bulls-inspired favorites like the Breds, Black Toes, or Chicagos, but they do hold a special place in collectors’ hearts because they are an OG colorway.

Jordan never actually played in them, but that never stopped them from becoming instant classics, much like the cult classic grayscale Shadows.

Unlike many of your favorite silhouettes in their most sought-after colorway, Royals haven’t been constantly churned out every few years, and the 2026 release will mark only the fifth time they’ve ever graced shelves. After the ‘85 OGs, they’d drop again in 2001, 2013, and again in 2017.

Technically, if you’re a fan of the low tops, you were satisfied with them in 2015 (which was ahead of the low top craze, technically). And then you may have appreciated 2023’s sleeper “Reimagined” version, done up in suede. There was always the elusive “Satin Royal” edition, too, that never saw a wide release.

Jordan Brand hasn’t confirmed anything yet, but trusted sneakerhead sleuths @zSneakerheadz and @MrUnloved1s say they’ll arrive in time for the holidays, which means sometime between October and year’s end.

Of course, 2026 is jam-packed with other pickups, which you can check out here, and of course, the “Space Jams” taking up the annual Jordan 11 release, so start saving your coins now.

See how social media is feeling about the royal return below.