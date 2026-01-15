HBCU Fisk University Mourns Student-Athlete Andre Bell After Fatal Highway Shooting

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Fisk University students and staff are mourning the death of a student-athlete who was shot and killed in Nashville, Tenn. this weekend.

“Fisk University joins our Athletics Department in mourning the tragic loss of Andre Bell, a sophomore Business Administration major and student-athlete,” Fisk shared on Monday afternoon, WSMV reports.

Athletics Director Valencia Jordan told the news station that Bell, 20, had been volunteering with the university’s gymnastics meet over the weekend and was shot and killed returning to campus.

Love Cassius Life? Get more! Join the Cassius Life Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Today, we lost a leader on and off the basketball court. Andre ‘Dre,’ a young, bright, and gentle young man, was unfairly snatched from this world,” Jeremiah Crutcher, Fisk’s Men’s Basketball Coach, said in a statement.

“He was a dominant force on the Fisk University Men’s Basketball team, but he was most remembered for his infectious smile, loving personality, and unique ability to always bring warmth to a room. We now have a deep absence in our program, but more importantly, we have a deep pain in our hearts. He will be truly missed. Our thoughts and unwavering prayers are with his family and the little kids in his family and in Nashville who looked up to him.”

Police told the news station that the shooting took place on I-65 North and they have no motive for the shooting.

“Police believe that Bell and two friends had been at a gymnastics event at the fairgrounds before getting onto the interstate in Bell’s white Nissan Sentra to return to campus. Police said Bell’s friends reported noticing a dark sedan in the left lane beside them,” WSMV reports.

Both witnesses added that they were looking at their cellphones when the shooting began. They quickly realized that Bell had been hit. The Nissan reportedly slowed down and got back into traffic before it crashed into a red pickup truck.

The dark sedan continued traveling on the interstate, according to police.

Bell was reportedly shot in the head and was transported to a local hospital where he was reported to be in “extremely critical condition,” according to police. Bell would later succumb to his injury.

“Anyone with information on the dark sedan, the person(s) in it, or anyone with dashcam footage from that area just after 8 p.m., is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward,” MNPD said.