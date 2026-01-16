Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Derrick Rose Opens A Family-Owned Flower Shop

Giving Flowers: Derrick Rose Opens Family-Owned Flower Shop

Derrick Rose has launched Rose’s Flower Shop, turning his post-NBA chapter into a Chicago-rooted floral business.

Published on January 16, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rose's Flower Shop
Source: Rose’s Flower Shop / Rose’s Flower Shop

When star athletes hang it up, they typically become commentators, get into coaching, or double down on their philanthropic efforts. But not Derrick Rose.

The 2008 No.1 NBA Draft pick is instead taking the business route and championing his last name by opening his own flower shop.

It was previously a pop-up, but now he’s given the venture a more permanent home, with the announcement of his website, rosesflowershop.com. There, Rose says the idea for his next career move came on Sept. 26, 2024, the day he retired from the NBA.

He celebrated the closing of the chapter by gifting, of course, roses, to his friends and family who were along for the ride. It was then that he decided to ingratiate himself into the world of flowers and sought out leaders in the floral industry to help him plant the seeds for opening his own shop that would give him a hometown Chicago feel.

“As a Chicago native, it was important to me that this shop reflects where I come from. From the South Side to out West, Rose’s Flower Shop is about bringing people together. Because a simple gesture, like giving flowers, goes a long way in creating community, strengthening bonds, and spreading love,” he writes on the site.

He continues, “This shop is a reflection of what I believe in. Flowers bring people together. Legacy is built through the people you love. Craft deserves respect. The most beautiful things are meant to be shared.”

The site has drops, cleverly dubbed blooms, that routinely offer new bouquets to purchase, with the next coming on Sunday, Jan. 18. It consists of several vibrant shades of roses, dubbed Chicago Red, Morning on Michigan, Rush Hour, City Lights, and Summertime Chi.

Rose’s Flower Shop also promises to connect with fans via pop-ups and events where you can meet the three-time All-Star and another for his jersey retirement at the United Center’s atrium on Jan. 24.

Rose celebrated the move by dropping a commercial which shows him in the back of a flower shop, donning an apron and putting the finishing touches on a bouquet. It’s a family affair as his wife is seen on the loudspeaker giving workers some encouraging words, while his mom, Ms. Brenda, oversees while lounging in a rocking chair.

The commercial ends with flowers being tossed at his NBA MVP trophy before it cuts to roses dancing around his office.

See social media celebrating Rose’s new business move below.

Related Tags

chicago bulls derrick rose

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    A$AP Rocky & Tim Burton "Don't Be Dumb" Album Release Party

    A$AP Rocky Delivers 'Don't Be Dumb' & Fans Love Doechii's Feature

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Arrest and charge Jonathan Ross sign on truck at the memorial site for Renee Good who was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis, MN

    DHS Claims ICE Agent Who Killed Renee Good Suffered Internal Bleeding Without Evidence

    Hip-Hop Wired
    "Bridgerton" Season 4 Paris World Premiere

    The Cast Of 'Bridgerton' Shine At Season 4 Paris Premiere

    Global Grind
    New Orleans charter school's new principal works to improve reading and math skills

    Happy Founder’s Day: 10 Celebs You Didn’t Know Were AKA’s

    Global Grind

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close