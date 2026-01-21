HBCU Morris Brown Reinstates Dr. Kevin James As President A Week After Firing Him

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Last week, Kevin James was ousted as President of HBCU Morris Brown College, but now he’s been welcomed back onto campus to reclaim his job.

News broke that he had been fired after James posted a lengthy Facebook post claiming he had been let go without “specific cause or substantive explanation.”

“The timing of this decision is particularly troubling, as the institution is approaching its accreditation reaffirmation review in a few weeks,” James continued. “Equally concerning is that this action disregards established governance best practices and my existing presidential contract, which extends through 2029.”

James also just passed his annual performance evaluation and plans to pursue “all rights and remedies” outlined in his contract while pointing out all he’d accomplished in his tenure. He wrote that he’s responsible for “Restoring access to Federal Financial Aid,” “growing enrollment from approximately 20 students to more than 540,” and “securing national recognition and restoring the College’s visibility and reputation.”

11Alive received confirmation of the staffing change from Morris Brown, which added that Nzinga Shaw will serve as the interim President.

“Dr. James has played a meaningful role in guiding the institution through critical seasons of growth, resilience, and transformation. The Board thanks him for his dedication to the students, faculty, staff, and alumni, and the broader Morris Brown College community, and wishes him well in his next chapter.”

But now the decision has swiftly been reversed, and Dr. James’ stoic headshot and bio are back on the college’s site.

According to CBS, Morris Brown admits that the firing “did not fully comply with the procedural and contractual requirements outlined in his employee agreement.”

“The Board acknowledges that this period has been disruptive and painful for members of the Morris Brown community,” the statement continues. “The board deeply regrets the harm this has caused our institution, students, families, donors, supporters, and Dr. James.”

