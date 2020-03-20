CasBar: Styles P Talks “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” Iconic Rappers, & More

One of the great rap groups to ever put on for New York is The Lox, no contest.

The legendary Yonkers-born group has delivered some of the most iconic rap bars for the better part of 30 years and we’ve been lucky enough to feature two-thirds of the group on CasBar. First, it was Jadakiss who put Rae on and taught him how to play pool –and possibly even let him win– and now Styles P came through to see if he can properly represent for the group as well.

Before getting into games, Styles chopped it up with the squad about Marriage Bootcamp Hip-Hop Edition and why he decided to be on the show.

“I’ve been married to my wife for 25 years. so you go through things and learn new stuff. I was really interested in learning knowing I Need it [therapy] and seeing if there’s really something I can learn and incorporate those tools into my relationship,” he explained.

While playing NBA 2K and dominating at billiards Styles revealed some of his favorite rappers from the past 4 decades, beginning with the iconic run that Run-DMC had in the 1980s To find out if some of your favorite made the cut, watch the latest episode of CasBar above.