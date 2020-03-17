Jay Electronica Fires Back At Joe Budden After Saying Was Lyrically “Smacked Around” By JAY-Z

Joe Budden‘s new career as a personality and podcaster has garnered him a ton of new fans.

But those hot takes and heated rants that have hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube also lands him in hot water when he’s got opinions on his rap peers’ personal lives and music. The latest victim is Jay Electronica. Last week, Electronica dropped one of the most anticipated albums of the past 10 years as fans eagerly awaited its arrival. And Budden, never one to hold his tongue isn’t a fan of A Written Testimony.

Electronica has been active on social media and responded to Joe’s criticism with a DaBaby reaction clip.

@thisisrory #AWrittenTestimony https://t.co/JCDyUROF77 pic.twitter.com/JSPhVcrIaA — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) March 17, 2020

Despite not being included in the tweet, Budden quickly responded:

I never got absolutely mopped around on my own project either… @ me, not Rory. https://t.co/SfMRZ4BaVR — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) March 17, 2020

The two then gave tongue in cheek responses before calling it quits.

I took you off yours & it’s a Hov mixtape now… Peace be unto you as well King. https://t.co/6KMlXKNqpP — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) March 17, 2020

“Granted, this is hate, but it’s rapper hate. Because, when y’all move the goalpost, as a rapper, I see it. For the last decade, y’all have mentioned Jay Elec with Hov. And Jay Elec positions himself that way on arguably one of the greatest tracks ever on ‘Exhibit C.’ That is god-level rhyming. … ‘Hate’ is my underwhelmed. For me to say I’m underwhelmed, I didn’t go into it expecting anything,” the Jersey City Native said on The Joe Budden Podcast With Rory and Mal.

Upon the album’s release, many people were a bit underwhelmed and taken aback that the project featured so many verses from JAY-Z. Hov showed out and rapped impeccably as per usual– but Budden took issue with that, saying he Electronica “got smacked around” on his own project.

You can watch Joe and his cohosts break down Electronica’s album above.