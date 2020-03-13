JAY Z Addresses Criticism Of His NFL Partnership On Jay Electronica’s “Flux Capacitor”

Remember that Jay Electronica album fans have been waiting on for about a decade?

Not only has his debut album A Written Testimony finally arrived, but JAY Z verses are peppered throughout the 10 track album. Hov hasn’t rapped much since 2017 4:44 and when he teamed up with Beyoncé in 2018 for Everything Is Love. But in the time since he’s become a billionaire, dealt with a few social justice issues– most importantly the deal he struck with the NFL. And since many think he sold out when deciding to work with the same league that refused to employ Colin Kaepernick. On wax, Hov finally addressed the accusations that the partnership was a cash grab on Electronica’s “Flux Capacitor.”

“Why would I sell out? I’m already rich, don’t make no sense

Got more money than Goodell, a whole NFL bench

Did it one-handed like Odell, handcuffed to a jail

I would’ve stayed on the sideline if they could’ve tackled that sh*t themselves”

Hov’s had a similar stance in the past, he even rapped on Apeshit that he refused to perform at the Super Bowl because the NFL needed him, but he didn’t need them. Instead, Hov reiterates that the league clearly didn’t know what they were doing when it came to diversity and addressing social impact so he felt the need to step in.

Back in August, it was announced by the New York Times that Roc Nation would serve as the “live music entertainment strategist.” As part of this deal, the NFL will consult with Roc Nation on entertainment, including the Super Bowl halftime show, and contributing to the league’s social-justice program, Inspire Change, which donates money to groups fighting for criminal justice reform.

“The N.F.L. has a great big platform, and it has to be all-inclusive,” JAY-Z said at the time. “They were willing to do some things, to make some changes, that we can do some good.”