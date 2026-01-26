Source: Robin Marchant / Getty

Welcome to Cassius Approves, where the team drops off some of the hottest items around in fashion, sneakers, tech, and more. Whether an impulsive purchase, a quick Amazon Prime order, or a statement piece, we’re cutting through the noise with our recommendations. Check out our latest selections below.

Visvim Spring Summer 2026 Collection

Who knows Americana heritage clothing better than Japan-based Visvim? Hiroki Nakumra has cut his teeth by shunning the idea of fast fashion and instead leaning on quality. Often taking years to develop, his latest labor of love is a silk-based SS26 collection. From silk jeans, silk puffers, to coaches jackets, and starter jackets, Nakuru is out to prove that silk is versatile and not just the delicate fabric it’s conditioned to be. You can peep the entire thing here, but remember that type of ingenuity comes with a hefty price tag.

Jordan 11 “Galaxy”

2026 marks the 30th anniversary of the Jordan 11s’ debut in Space Jam, and Nike is unabashedly going hard. The Space Jam 11s are scheduled to drop, but it’s now been revealed that they’ll share a December 12 release date with a galaxy iteration of the silhouette. Mock-ups show the Galaxy 11s adhering to the distressed leather upper theme, with a cosmic pattern said to cover the patent leather mudguard. Since they’re limited and tied to the iconic film, they’ll run you $225.

New Balance X Beams

The only thing more approved than a classic pair of New Balance is the Boston-born brand’s Made In America series. Now that the stateside promise is coming to New Balance’s clothing via a collaboration for the first time. BEAMS, the Japanese retailer, is partnering with NB for a sweatsuit inspired by the signature blue-and-gray colorways seen on the 990 and 1300. The collection consists of a T-shirt with the 990s timeline on the back, a pair of washed grey sweatpants, and two sweatshirts with varying shades of grey and blue panels.

Carhartt WIP

Carhartt workwear’s roots are rightfully lauded, and sometimes the fashion boys get to have a little more fun with Detroit mainstay because of the WIP imprint. This time, the subbrand got its hands on Carhartt’s Helston jacket and constructed it in some hefty Japanese denim that’ll cost you $310. Along for the ride is a just as stiff pair of $183 13.5oz jeans that’ll ceremoniously earn honeycomb fading and wallet imprints on the rear before the inevitable crotch blowout down the line. Carhartt also upgraded the detailing with red stitching and a black leather finish.